Chrissy Teigen applauds after being accused of photo shoot

Don't come for Chrissy Teigenor she John legendleggings.

Teigen visited Instagram on Thursday to show fans the really strange things that sometimes come to her and Legend's house. This time, she received a pair of black tights with her husband's face inside a red heart on the back of each leg. In a peak Teigen movement, the star posed on all fours in the leggings, his booty facing the camera, and wrote in his legend: "We received … really random things sent home."

However, an Instagram user did not approve the pose, and accused Teigen of Photoshopping the image to make his butt look bigger.

"Photoshopped," they wrote. "Why didn't it look like this when John was in the hot tub like & # 39; wth is that & # 39;"? The jacuzzi photo referenced by the user is probably that of July 2019, which showed Teigen, Legend and his son, Miles, in a jacuzzi on vacation. It became a meme due to the look in The voice the coach's face, apparently disgusted while looking Derriere de Teigen.