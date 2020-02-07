Chris Pratt shoots at a political organization that shares the name of its producer

WENN / Attachment

Talking about the new productions of Indivisible, the actor of & # 39; Avengers: Endgame & # 39; He says they focus on & # 39; issues that will help close the growing gap in our country and the world & # 39 ;.

Chris Pratt He encountered the conflict over the Indivisible grassroots political organization on social media after announcing its new production company, Indivisible Productions.

The "Avengers: Infinity War"Star announced his new company earlier this week, on February 3, and revealed that the company" will help close the widening gap in our country and word "and try" to make the world a better place. "

"I am very grateful for every step of this wonderful journey," said the actor in his Instagram ad. "I have started a company. Indivisible Productions. A nation. Under God Indivisible. Our mission statement is to create entertaining content, focused on issues that help close the growing gap in our country and world. You know, make the world a better place It's not a big deal, you're welcome, but it's whatever. "

On Twitter, he added: "Hearing the oath of allegiance in my son's scout puppy who knew the name hit me. INDIVISIBLE."

"A nation, under God, indivisible, with freedom and justice for all," he continued. "It's the perfect name for a company that tries to create content with the aim of sewing the widening gap in this country."

However, in response to the publication, the organization, which aims to "cultivate a grassroots movement of literally thousands of local indivisible groups to elect progressive leaders, make bold progressive policies, rebuild our democracy and defeat Trump's agenda," he shared. the post and added: "Chris, I don't think we were presented correctly."

However, unperturbed by the group, the "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"Star wrote:" Nice to meet you. I own the registered trademark in Indivisible Productions. You seem smart Good luck with your political ambitions. I will concentrate on offering people a respite from the crushing weight of the falling sky. Watch movies, save the phone, laugh with someone who has been told you hate. "

Chris has not yet revealed any upcoming projects through the company.