Chris Brown's son, Aeko, is twinning with his dad in this recent photo

Chris Brown's son, Aeko, looks more and more like his father. Just take a look at this last photo that The Shade Room posted online below.

The photo sparked a massive debate in the comments section. Some fans say that the boy is playing with his father, but other people say that he is not at all like him and that he is taking the characteristics of his mother.

Ammika Harris and Chris disabled the comments just to make sure that those who hate can't express their opinion about this beautiful baby.

A follower joked and said: "It seems he has a cpa, a score of 800 credits and golf on the weekend," and someone else posted this: "That baby looks like he got his own law firm."

One commenter wrote: "Won't they have seen their mom? She looks like her. Dang let the baby grow in his features 🙄’

Someone else posted this: ‘I will never understand the Internet. This baby is beautiful! "And another follower said:" People in the comments will literally say anything to get in the car, obviously it's your baby and he's cute. "

A follower said that Aeko looks like Ammika: ‘This is a better picture of him. It looks like BM. And yes, it looks white because the BM is not mixed at all & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Not long ago, Chris posted another photo with Aeko and his mother.

In other news, fans are still unsure if they are only raising the baby or if they are also in a romantic relationship.

After all, many people online are pretty sure that Chris is still in love with his ex, Rihanna. This is especially because RiRi is single these days.

After she broke up with her ex boyfriend, people began to speculate whether Chris and RiRi would be together again.



