Chris Brown's baby, Aeko, looks fiercely at the camera in a new adorable photo!

Chris Brown and Ammika Harris's baby looks increasingly adorable every day and their parents never stop documenting everything and sharing it with the world!

The fans are used to Chris and Ammika's social media platforms being more or less fan pages for little Aeko Brown right now.

The latest post comes from the proud father who shared a snapshot of the cute baby protagonist directly on the camera and now, users are melting!

Nor can they believe how fast it is growing!

The two-month-old boy not only has a full hair now but it seems that he has already mastered posing for the camera!

After all, the photo Chris published shows the baby in his carrier, looking intensely directly at his father's camera while taking the photo. What a superstar!

In the caption, the father simply included a smiley-faced emoji.

As for baby fashion, Aeko was wearing a blue and white striped jumpsuit.

The complement also features a female hand, probably belonging to Aeko's mother, Ammika Harris.

At this point, it feels like a competition over which of them takes the cutest picture of your child.

Just a couple of days ago, the proud mother published a snap of baby Aeko sleeping with a bottle still in her mouth while she was in her mother's arms.

Correspondingly, Ammika subtitled the supplement with "drunk milk."

In fact, the baby seemed peaceful and in the cloud nine at that time.

And that's not all! Ammika has also been sharing small Aeko clips.

For example, very early on January 26, he also posted a 3-second video that showed his son wrapped in a fluffy blanket, once more sleeping peacefully.

"I love you more than life itself," he wrote next to her.



