Cause of Nick Gordon's death revealed

Nick Gordon, Bobby Brown's ex-boyfriend and Whitney Houston's daughter, Bobbi Kristina, died of a heroin overdose according to a toxicology and autopsy report obtained by TMZ.

Gordon passed away on New Year's Day in Florida after suffering a series of heart attacks. The 911 call revealed that Gordon had black discharge from his mouth and nostrils, which may occur after an opioid overdose.

