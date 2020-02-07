Cause of Nick Gordon's death revealed

Nick Gordon, Bobby Brown's ex-boyfriend and Whitney Houston's daughter, Bobbi Kristina, died of a heroin overdose according to a toxicology and autopsy report obtained by TMZ.

Gordon passed away on New Year's Day in Florida after suffering a series of heart attacks. The 911 call revealed that Gordon had black discharge from his mouth and nostrils, which may occur after an opioid overdose.

"My heart is heavy today after learning that my former client Nick Gordon died at the early age of thirty. While I cannot speak of the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it has been really heartbreaking to have witnessed firsthand the total devastation that drug addiction has caused a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential, "said Gordon's lawyer in a statement issued to the press after Gordon's death.

"Despite all the incredible challenges Nick faced in recent years, I can honestly say that he worked hard to keep his head up and stay sober and that he really wanted a happy and healthy life with his family more than anything else. the family and friends that Nick leaves behind and other families dealing with the losses and pain caused by drugs. "

His death came almost five years after Bobbi Kristina Brown, who was found unanswered, upside down in a bathtub full of water at her home in Roswell in January 2015.