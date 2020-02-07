Cause of death revealed – Up News Info

After Nick Gordon's premature death on January 1, 2020, the authorities have finally revealed the details and the cause of the tragic death of the 30-year-old.

Authorities regarding Nick GordonThe death has finally revealed the confirmed cause after his death on January 1, 2020. The autopsy report, obtained by HollywoodLife on February 7, he reveals that Nick, 30, officially died of "heroin toxicity." The coroner's report also says that Nick did not suffer "significant traumatic injuries,quot; and that he survived in the hospital for seven hours "after the event." The included toxicological report reveals that Nick tested positive for Naloxone, a medication given to counteract narcotic overdose in emergencies.

The news comes a long time after Nick's death was made public on January 1. Denounced as a supposed drug overdose, Nick was found with "black things,quot; coming out of his mouth, according to the 911 call. The audio featured a 911 dispatcher who recounted what the caller said after finding Unconscious Nick: "The patient is a 30-year-old man, not conscious, who does not breathe. The caller reported that there are "black things,quot; coming out of his mouth and that he is not breathing. "

Although Nick's own brother, Jack Walker Jr. He initially shared that the cause of death was an overdose, Nick's lawyer, Joe S. Habachy, saying HollywoodLife who "cannot speak about the specific circumstances of his death,quot; at that time. Habachy also added: "I can say that it has been really heartbreaking to have witnessed firsthand the total devastation that drug addiction has caused to a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential … My heart is with the family and friends that Nick leaves behind and other families dealing with the losses and pain caused by drugs. "

Nick's premature death feels quite strange to those of his adoptive family, including the singer Whitney Houston and his fiancee, Bobbi Kristina Brown. Both Whitney and Bobbi died tragically after an accidental overdose. Whitney died on February 11, 2012 in Beverly Hills after being discovered unanswered in a bathtub. Bobbi Kristina died on July 26, 2015 in Duluth Georgia after being in a coma for approximately six months. She, like her mother, was found numb in a bathtub in January 2015 before her premature death. After his death, however, Nick was held liable in the case of Bobbi Kristina's wrongful death. Three years later, a judge ordered Nick to pay $ 36 million for Bobbi Kristina's estate.