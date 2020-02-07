Cate Blanchett stuns while celebrating 20 years of Giorgio Armani

Cate Blanchett is impressive in a new announcement celebrating 20 years of Giorgio Armani. As the designer's global ambassador, Cate posed in a beautiful black and white photo where she wore a sleeveless shirt with Armani's face on the front. Elizabeth Stewart designed Cate for the campaign and referred to Cate, as well as Giorgio Armani, as icons, and her fans agreed. At 50, the seven-time Oscar nominee and twice the Oscar-winner looked challenging and beautiful. The famous photographer Tom Munro made the session that not only showed the black and white photo, but also another photo of Cate with a bright red background and a video.

Elizabeth Stewart stated the following about Cate's Armani campaign.

Two icons! Cate Blanchett and Giorgio Armani. One of my favorite photos of our Si shots taken by @tommunrostudio 🖤❤️ It's to celebrate 20 years of Giorgio Armani's distinctive vision of beauty! @marygreenwell @ sammcknight1 @armanibeauty #ArmaniBeauty # ArmaniBeauty20Years #cateblanchett

%MINIFYHTML3c8d143e058bd6dbaf0a21fcfed39fb211% %MINIFYHTML3c8d143e058bd6dbaf0a21fcfed39fb212%

Cate Blanchett also posed in several different sets of Armani as he turned and posed for the camera in a video that attracts much praise and attention. There is no doubt that Armani made a wise choice by choosing Cate for her global ambassador and the mother of four children did her job well, as she continues to represent the global fashion house.

You can watch the official video of Cate Blanchett with Armani for the 20th anniversary of the fashion house in the following video player.

Celebrity stylist Sam McKnight designed Cate's hair for the photo shoot and it looked beautiful. Cate is known for many short hairstyles and used her shoulder length hair for the campaign. In several shots, Cate's hair seemed whipped by the wind and her blond strands seemed to blow in a breeze. Cate's hair had a lot of body and a little wave in its long and blunt layers.

Celebrity makeup artist Mary Greenwell did Cate's makeup using Armani beauty products. Cate's blue eyes were framed under thick, dark eyelashes and Mary chose a light pink color for her lips.

Ad

What do you think of the latest Cate Blanchett looks for the Giorgio Armani 20 year campaign?



Post views:

one