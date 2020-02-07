Castleford 16 – 12 Wigan





Liam Watts is approached by Liam Farrell and Morgan Smithies of Wigan

Castleford punished an undisciplined Wigan to win 16-12 in Mend-A-Hose Jungle and post consecutive wins at the start of the Betfred Super League season.

Salford's former winger, Derrell Olpherts, scored his first attempt for the club when the Tigers achieved a fifth straight home victory over the Warriors, which were always the second best.

The victory was a suitable way for Castleford captain Michael Shenton to mark his 300th appearance in the Super League, but it was a big disappointment for his counterpart Sean O & # 39; Loughlin, who played the 500th game of his distinguished career.

Derrell Olpherts (right) and Cheyse Blair scored Castleford's attempts

Apart from the occasional flashes of brilliance from the exciting Australian Frenchman Bevan, Wigan had little to offer in the attack against a well-trained local team, which looked like a much more complete team.

Visitors struggled to contain the attacker Jordan Rankin, while there was more evidence of Jake Trueman's very promising half-back association and Danny Richardson and an influential performance by Paul McShane.

Zak Hardaker proved defeat on his return to Castleford

Castleford coach Daryl Powell debuted with Sam Hall in the absence of seven players, including three who suffered a concussion in the victory over Toronto, while the middle 20-year-old Harry Smith made his first outing for Wigan in the absence of Sam Powell

After testing each other during the first quarter, Castleford drew blood when they resolved the ball to the right so that Olpherts landed in his home debut.

Jackson Hastings is closed for Castleford's defense

The goal of Danny Richardson's touch line made it 6-0 and the home team came forward after 31 minutes when Cheyse Blair, who switched to the center in the absence of suspended Peter Mata & # 39; utia, exploded through the attempt to double tack of Smith and Jake Bibby. for a second attempt directly from a scrum heel.

The otherwise impeccable Castleford defense broke four minutes before halftime to allow substitute striker Liam Byrne to try, who was thrashed by former Tigers favorite Zak Hardaker, but Richardson did it 12-6 in Rest with a penalty.

There was little to choose between the sides and Wigan almost reached level 12 minutes in the second half when the second rower Willie Isa placed himself at the end of a spot of Jackson Hastings but could not control the ball when he tried to land.

Bibby was inches from touching Smith's kick before he fell dead and Castleford was relieved to receive a penalty for a high entry from Ethan Havard that allowed Richardson to put his two scores in front.

Richardson added another penalty two minutes later for a late blow to Liam Watts to put the 16-6 when Wigan's discipline began to slip, although they had the consolation of rounding the scoring through Joe Burgess's last-minute attempt.