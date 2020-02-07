Cardi B's nose looks different in a new photo after reports of plastic surgery

%MINIFYHTML2995daed0ee9a6108be047904b7335f511% %MINIFYHTML2995daed0ee9a6108be047904b7335f512%

The director of successes & # 39; I Like It & # 39; It caused rumors earlier that she got under the knife to fix her face after wearing a balaclava at various events last January.

There is something different with Cardi BFace now. The 27-year-old rapper shared a new selfie on Tuesday, February 4, in which she stopped putting on makeup and revealed her supposed "new nose" after having caused rumors of plastic surgery last month.

In the photo taken by the Bronx woman herself while posing in front of a mirror, one's mother seems to have a thinner and straighter nose than her nose a few weeks ago. This supports the claim that a rhinoplasty was recently done, also known as nose surgery.

Realizing his "different" face, one of his followers wrote in the comments section: "I love you girl, but you look very different in your face." Another agreed that Cardi looks different, but could not understand what was wrong. "I can't understand it … but something is different," said the person.

"It's still pretty but it looks different," added another user, praising the hip-hop star. Another user pointed out what makes Cardi look different, "it seems like a nose job was done in this photo." Supporting the claim, another intervened, "underwent a nose job."

Cardi suspected that he could have gotten under the knife to fix his face after wearing a facial mask for several events in January. She was wearing a black balaclava and a pair of oversized sunglasses when she attended her best friend's baby shower.

She also put on a ski mask with jewels at Paris Fashion Week to support her husband. Make up for, who joined Chaz A. Jordan to release his collection at the Laundered Works Corp.

MTO News reported last month that Cardi could have had a face lift. The site noted that it is not only a small bite, but it is a complete work done on your face. The words were that her surgery was "quite substantial" and that she was expected to look "very" different after she had healed. That's why the first one "Love and Hip Hop: New York"It was believed that the star wore the masks to cover the bruises of his recent surgery.