Captain Lee Deck Deck Deck Deck Set in Tense Reunion Trailer

Captain Harold Lee Rosbach It will not sink with this ship.
In this exclusive preview of Monday Under cover first part meeting, Andy Cohen makes fun of "drama on the high seas,quot; and "turbulent waters ahead,quot; regarding the current problems of the crew. In fact, the drama becomes too much to even Under coverHe is the captain of a lifetime as they have seen him break into the set.
But, more on that later …
Like E! readers surely know, Under coverThe seventh season has been full of drama. Case in point: the end of the season presented Kevin Dobson kicking sand Kate Chastainface
Of course, this was not the only drama that took place this season and it seems that the crew will convey their many complaints during the meeting.
"What I did was stupid and immature,quot; Tanner Sterback You hear it said in the new video above.
However, not everyone apologizes for their behavior while filming.
"When you were turning on a speedometer, I already addressed Chief Stew," Chastain replies.
In addition, Chief Stew tells the second flight attendant Simone Mashile go to work "in a private boat,quot;.
Even so, they are predominantly men against women during the Under cover meeting.
"Sorry it's bulls – t!" sailor Rhylee Gerber He looks screaming.
After all this from side to side, it is not surprising to see Captain Lee leave the meeting. But will it come back?
"I'm done with this shit," exclaims Captain Lee.
For a first look at the stormy meeting, be sure to see the progress above!
Under cover airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. in Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family).