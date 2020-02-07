Brook vs. DeLuca: Kell Brook ripped and ready in the weigh-in before the fight back in Sheffield | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTMLd823a11d51863ff98e22c8685ff4244d11% %MINIFYHTMLd823a11d51863ff98e22c8685ff4244d12%

Kell Brook seemed fit and ready to shoot in Friday's weigh-in before his fight back against Mark DeLuca in his hometown,

Brook was 10 ° 13 lb 12 oz, and DeLuca reached 10 ° 12 lb 12 oz, both within the 11th super welterweight limit before closing the horns in Sheffield on Saturday night at 7 pm, live on Sky Sports Arena

Terri Harper will compete for the WBC super featherweight championship against Eva Wahlstrom, both weighing 9º3 pounds before a respectful handshake.

Harper is only 23 years old and competes in his tenth fight since becoming a professional in November 2017. Wahlstrom is 16 years old and his only defeat in his career was against Katie Taylor.

Kid Galahad and Claudio Marrero were both 8 th 13 pounds, within the featherweight limit, before their final eliminator to win a fight for the IBF title.

Heavy Dave Allen, who wore fluorescent underwear and a coat, weighed 18 pounds 10 pounds 14 ounces and his opponent Dorian Darch was 17 inches 6 ounces.

Martin J Ward and his opponent Jesus Amparan were within the limit of 9 pounds of super featherweight.

