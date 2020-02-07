Brook vs. DeLuca: John Docherty promises to become a fearsome champion of Scotland | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTMLe992950480f8561c82fee03ef3ae085211% %MINIFYHTMLe992950480f8561c82fee03ef3ae085212%

"If someone surprises you in boxing, then it makes no sense to be there. I'm not afraid of anyone in boxing."





John Docherty tells him Sky sports why the success of the title is the only option, its reckless approach to British rivals and how Scotland will soon see a fearsome champion.

Despite being only 22 years old and having had seven fights, the former GB Docherty Team member is already putting great pressure on his inexperienced shoulders.

The Scottish super middleweight, which Montrose left for London, is trained by Tony Sims and bows 2020 on the Kell Brook-Mark De Luca bill in Sheffield this Saturday night, live at Sky Sports.

Docherty seeks his eighth successive victory at Sheffield

Reminding himself that there can be no mistakes, the lefty born in Inverness reveals a brave and brave approach, as well as some brutal truths that you would not expect from a young rising contender.

"In fans you can get away with it and have a mistake," said Docherty Sky Sports "If I lose now I don't have anything else. I don't know anything else. All I've done is boxing, so I can't lose and that's in my mind."

A bold statement from the bronze medalist of the 2018 Commonwealth Games, but Docherty, who has arrested five of his seven opponents from Newcastle to Glasgow through Florence, has the mission of winning titles, knocking out people and arriving to the top, with or without the British Title, and seems to ignore the word "baffled."

"Nobody surprises me," he answers quickly when asked. "If someone surprises you in boxing, then it makes no sense to be there. I am not afraid of anyone in boxing. I am here to take risks and if the risk has benefits, then great, but I know my ability and Tony knows my ability. At the British level I can now really dominate. I have seen the British champion, if I were to fight him the next time I defeated him. "

His left-handed partner, Lerrone Richards, is the current holder of the Lonsdale belt, but Docherty is not interested in waiting for an opportunity for the coveted British title of & # 39; Sniper The Boss & # 39 ;. The Scotsman believes that the belt will be in the hands of Richards and a rival promotion company for a while, so other options will be explored in the search to bring Docherty to titles of some variety. But for that to happen, there must be opponents willing to step forward and face the 168-pound perspective.

I am a rookie in this game right now and nobody really wants to fight me, so what will happen when I am at the top? John docherty

Docherty said Sky sports about the frustrations he has experienced from retiring opponents and looks forward to the day when a man weighs in the limit of 12 stones and comes to fight him.

"Everyone was liking me and I was stopping everyone after five fights, but I was getting to a point where Tony said & # 39; starts getting rounds & # 39;", Docherty recalled. "Then I made a six round against a very durable opponent (Lewis Van Poetsch). He was supposed to be fighting another good boy, who was coming to fight, before that, but he retired after weighing. That last camp there, seven boys They retired and we went through seven opponents.

"I'm a super middleweight, not a light heavyweight, but I've been fighting light weights in my last two fights. We just can't catch opponents. We've been trying, trying and trying." I am fighting with children a little heavier than me, but once I have children who are in weight and make 12 stones, you will see the difference in strength between me and the children in my weight.

"I am a rookie in this game right now and nobody really wants to fight me, so what will happen when I am at the top? When I put myself in a position to fight them, then they have no choice. When someone starts come to fight, and it's there to be hit, then you'll see bigger knockouts. "

Brook returns against Mark DeLuca in the fight that overcame the bills on Saturday

Accelerated progress continues for the exciting talent, who hopes to head a show in Scotland in the future.

"He is a fiercely ambitious young man," said promoter Eddie Hearn when he signed him in the Matchroom stable in July 2018. Eighteen months later, it is ferocity and ambition that certainly takes into account the national division.

