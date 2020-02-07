British television host Phillip Schofield comes out as gay at a powerful moment

This is a good day! British television presenter Phillip Schofield has gone out as gay
The lifelong host of ITV This morning He made the announcement on the show and his Instagram story on Friday, taking the time to thank his wife, two daughters and his family for their support.
As he wrote in his statement on Instagram, "You never know what is happening in someone's seemingly perfect life, what problems they are struggling with or the state of their well-being, and then they will not know what has been consuming me for the past few years. With the strength and support of my wife and daughters, I have come to terms with the fact that I am gay. "
"This is something that has caused many heartbreaking conversations at home," he continued. "I've been married to (Stephanie Lowe) for almost 27 years, and we have two beautiful adult daughters, girl Y Ruby. My family has kept me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to suffocate me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion. "
While his heart is broken by the great changes this is causing in his family's life, he is proud of himself for sharing his truth with the world.
As his statement continued, "Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud. Yes, I feel pain and confusion, but that comes only from the pain I am causing my family."
Schofield was interviewed by his co-host Holly willoughby in This morning to discuss your ad even more.
As he shared with Willoughby, "Everything you can be in your life is honest with yourself and I was getting to the point where I knew I wasn't honest with myself. I was getting to the point where I didn't like him very much because I wasn't being honest. with myself ".
For his part, Willoughby wanted to make a very clear thing for the spectators. As she said, "And I think it is very important to emphasize, too, that you have not had your forced hand here. This is your decision."
"It was absolutely my decision," confirmed the 57-year-old man, later noting that while he feels guilty for his family in what "can not be anything but a painful process for them," at the same time he is full of pride.
"But at the same time," he said, "I will sit here and say, actually, I am proud of myself today." As it should be!
As for the reactions of other people, the basic element of British television has been flooded with support in social networks to share its truth.
How James corden tweeted, "Incredibly proud from @Schofe today. For anyone who is fighting today, know that he is brave and loved x ".
As fellow ITV presenters Ant and Dec tweeted, "Huge respect and admiration for our friend Schofe. Sending love to you P and your 3 lovely girls. "
Schofield has hosted This morning since 2002. Sending much love to him on this momentous day!
