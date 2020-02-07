British television host Phillip Schofield comes out as gay at a powerful moment

This is a good day! British television presenter Phillip Schofield has gone out as gay

The lifelong host of ITV This morning He made the announcement on the show and his Instagram story on Friday, taking the time to thank his wife, two daughters and his family for their support.

As he wrote in his statement on Instagram, "You never know what is happening in someone's seemingly perfect life, what problems they are struggling with or the state of their well-being, and then they will not know what has been consuming me for the past few years. With the strength and support of my wife and daughters, I have come to terms with the fact that I am gay. "

"This is something that has caused many heartbreaking conversations at home," he continued. "I've been married to (Stephanie Lowe) for almost 27 years, and we have two beautiful adult daughters, girl Y Ruby. My family has kept me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to suffocate me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion. "