Bristol C 1 – 3 Birm & # 39; ham

Report and highlights of the crash of the Sky Bet Championship at Ashton Gate





Bristol City missed the opportunity to advance third on the Sky Bet Championship table when its four-game winning streak came to an end with a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Birmingham at Ashton Gate.

The Robins had the perfect start when Jamie Paterson took advantage of a defensive error to place the first game (1), but Scott Hogan's second goal in so many games (23) restored parity for Pep Clotet's men.

An unfortunate goal by Andreas Weimann's own goal gave the Blues the advantage for the first time (30), and with the hosts unable to register more than two shots on goal in the 90 minutes, Lukas Jutkiewicz sealed the victory with his number goal 100 in the club's race in downtime (90 + 2).

Despite the defeat, the City continues to occupy the final place of the play-offs after its ninth defeat of the season, while Birmingham advances to a comfortable 14th since it reaches the 40-point mark.

Whats Next?

