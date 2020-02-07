Bristol C 1 – 3 Birm & # 39; ham

%MINIFYHTML11955981edeba3572cf1c81d2ad1b64411% %MINIFYHTML11955981edeba3572cf1c81d2ad1b64412%

Report and highlights of the crash of the Sky Bet Championship at Ashton Gate





Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Bristol City and Birmingham.

Bristol City missed the opportunity to advance third on the Sky Bet Championship table when its four-game winning streak came to an end with a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Birmingham at Ashton Gate.

The Robins had the perfect start when Jamie Paterson took advantage of a defensive error to place the first game (1), but Scott Hogan's second goal in so many games (23) restored parity for Pep Clotet's men.

An unfortunate goal by Andreas Weimann's own goal gave the Blues the advantage for the first time (30), and with the hosts unable to register more than two shots on goal in the 90 minutes, Lukas Jutkiewicz sealed the victory with his number goal 100 in the club's race in downtime (90 + 2).

Despite the defeat, the City continues to occupy the final place of the play-offs after its ninth defeat of the season, while Birmingham advances to a comfortable 14th since it reaches the 40-point mark.

How Birmingham's fight sank promoter hunters

The last four games of the Bristol City League ended with victory and a goal to zero, so it was no surprise that they came forward after less than a minute, when Paterson took advantage of a neglected pass from Marc Roberts, surrounded Lee Camp and found his back. of the network.

Lukas Jutkiewicz's late goal crowned a 3-1 victory for Birmingham over Bristol City

Initially, they applied pressure to try to force a valuable second, but Birmingham recovered well and four minutes after Jude Bellingham cleared a shot from the line, Hogan jumped from three yards after Robins goalkeeper Daniel Bentley hit Jeremie Bela's shot. .

In half an hour the visitors were in the driver's seat, thanks to another avoidable goal. Bellingham floated a tempting cross from the edge of the area to the penalty point where Weimann connected to it, but instead of turning it over the crossbar, he looked beyond his own stopper.

The number of opportunities, perhaps predictably, declined after the break, but Lee Johnson introduced Nahki Wells after 58 minutes to try to force something and there was a clear elevation of the crowd immediately after.

The head of Bristol City, Lee Johnson, stayed with the same starting eleven that beat QPR 1-0 last time, which means that the new signing Nahki Wells was forced to wait to make his full debut at the club. Meanwhile, Pep Clotet made six changes after Birmingham beat Coventry in the middle of the week to advance to the fifth round of the FA Cup. Harlee Dean dropped to the bank, while Lukas Jutkiewicz and Scott Hogan began attacking.

However, Johnson's best chance to match the men didn't come until the last 10 minutes, when Famara Diedhiou faced Ashley's splintered pass and fired a shot over the bar with his extended right boot.

But Jutkiewicz had the last word at the time of detention when he tracked a long ball in the field, overtaken Filip Benkovic and shortened a cold and left-handed effort by Bentley to seal the comfortable victory.

What the manager said …

Birmingham & # 39; s Pep Clotet: "First, the resistance that the team is showing game after game. The start was very difficult because we admitted that mistake that made us difficult from the beginning. After the second minute, I thought the team was excellent, not only mental but tactically because we managed to completely block Bristol.

"We managed to play with our strengths, maximize their weaknesses and scored three against a team that has not yielded in the last four games. Tactically and mentally it was very good today."

Whats Next?

Bristol City will face Derby in Pride Park on Wednesday night, live on Sky Sports Action, while Birmingham will travel to Barnsley on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Football Red Button. Both games start at 7.45pm.