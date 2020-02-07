Brazilian judge dismisses charges against journalist Glenn Greenwald

RIO DE JANEIRO – A federal judge in Brazil dismissed criminal charges against US journalist Glenn Greenwald on Thursday, preventing him from being prosecuted for his role in the publication of pirated messages that have embarrassed prosecutors and prominent officials.
Judge Ricardo Leite said in a 10-page ruling that the criminal case against Mr. Greenwald could not proceed because he was protected by a court order of the Supreme Court, issued in August, which prohibited law enforcement officials Investigate the role of the journalist in piracy. case.
Criminal law experts in Brazil criticized the decision to accuse Mr. Greenwald, 52, of cybercrimes, arguing that the criminal complaint filed against him did not clearly involve the journalist in criminal conduct. Brazil has strong legal protections for journalists.
Judge Leite's ruling, however, was far from exculpatory. He wrote that the messages exchanged between Mr. Greenwald and his source portray the journalist "as an instigator of the behavior of the other defendants and not simply a recipient of illegal content."
The judge, citing evidence that Mr. Greenwald received material from the source for a period of time, said the journalist had understood that piracy was still occurring during the time he corresponded and accepted more leaked messages from the source.
Greenwald said Thursday that he welcomed the dismissal and hoped that the Supreme Court would intervene unambiguously in his favor.
"Anything less would leave open the possibility of further erosion of the fundamental freedom of the press," he said in a text message.
Greenwald, who described the case against him as a form of political persecution, said he was extremely careful in his dealings with the source, aware that he needed to refrain from illegal behavior.
The judge allowed the case to proceed against the other six people who were indicted with Mr. Greenwald on January 21.
Mr. Greenwald and his colleagues at The Intercept Brasil, an online news site, published a series of articles from June that raised questions about the fairness of high-profile corruption prosecutions. Their reports suggested that the judge who had handled the corruption trial of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in 2017 violated legal and ethical norms by advising prosecutors about the strategy.
The conviction prohibited Mr. da Silva from running for the 2018 presidential elections, which paved the way for Jair Bolsonaro's victory. Mr. Bolsonaro appointed the judge of first instance, Sergio Moro, as justice minister.
In August, while Greenwald faced a torrent of threats from conservative politicians, including Bolsonaro, Supreme Court Judge Gilmar Mendes issued an order prohibiting law enforcement officials from investigating the role of the journalist in the telephone hacking
Judge Leite said the order, in his opinion, protected Mr. Greenwald from criminal prosecution. But he added that he could be subject to judicial review in light of the facts that have arisen throughout the investigation.
Mr. Greenwald's crossed reports and his strong criticisms of Mr. Bolsonaro have made him a favorite of the leftists. Many conservatives hate him, and some critics question his ability to report fairly on Brazilian politics considering he is married to a socialist member of Congress.
Letícia Casado contributed reporting from Brasilia.