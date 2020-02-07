Brazilian judge dismisses charges against journalist Glenn Greenwald

RIO DE JANEIRO – A federal judge in Brazil dismissed criminal charges against US journalist Glenn Greenwald on Thursday, preventing him from being prosecuted for his role in the publication of pirated messages that have embarrassed prosecutors and prominent officials.

Judge Ricardo Leite said in a 10-page ruling that the criminal case against Mr. Greenwald could not proceed because he was protected by a court order of the Supreme Court, issued in August, which prohibited law enforcement officials Investigate the role of the journalist in piracy. case.

Criminal law experts in Brazil criticized the decision to accuse Mr. Greenwald, 52, of cybercrimes, arguing that the criminal complaint filed against him did not clearly involve the journalist in criminal conduct. Brazil has strong legal protections for journalists.

Judge Leite's ruling, however, was far from exculpatory. He wrote that the messages exchanged between Mr. Greenwald and his source portray the journalist "as an instigator of the behavior of the other defendants and not simply a recipient of illegal content."