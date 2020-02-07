Brazil proposes bill to open land for extraction projects | Brazil news

%MINIFYHTML38bd53cedea9e89b0bcad404adcf958811% %MINIFYHTML38bd53cedea9e89b0bcad404adcf958812%

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, proposes a bill that would open indigenous lands to mining, agriculture and energy projects.

The approval of Congress is yet to be received, but it has received criticism from environmentalists and indigenous groups. They say it could end their communities and accelerate deforestation.

Joao da Silva, from Al Jazeera, reports.