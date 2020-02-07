Botswana will conduct auction of elephant hunting licenses | Botswana News

Botswana, home of the world's largest elephant population, will hold its first large auction of elephant hunting quotas since it eliminated a hunting ban last year.

Friday's sale will be made by a local company, Auction It, from the facilities of the Ministry of Environment, Nature Conservation and Tourism in the capital, Gaborone.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi lifted the wrath of conservationists in May when he revoked a moratorium, just one year after succeeding Ian Khama, an avid environmentalist, who introduced a general ban in 2014 to reverse a decline in the population of wild animals.

Masisi rejected criticism of his government's decision and said the measure will not threaten the elephant population.

The government is issuing seven hunting "packages,quot; of 10 elephants each, confined in "controlled hunting areas," a wildlife spokeswoman, Alice Mmolawa, told AFP news agency.

In a text message, he said that hunting would help the areas most affected by the "human-wildlife conflict," a reference to elephants that roam the playgrounds to communities.

The 2020 hunting season is expected to begin in April.

The tender is open to "companies that are owned by citizens of Botswana or are registered in Botswana," he added.

Bidders must make a refundable deposit of 200,000 Pula ($ 18,300) to participate.

According to an auction notice, bidders must have "demonstrable experience of proper elephant hunting,quot; and have no prior criminal convictions for wildlife.

Hunting elephants with collar will be prohibited.

All elephant hunting expeditions will be forced to be accompanied by a guide and a professional, at all times, according to the auction notice.

Masisi's decision to lift the ban on hunting last year was praised by local communities, but he mocked conservationists and ignited the tension between Khama and Masisi.

Overpopulation

Masisi has defended his decision to end the ban on hunting, saying that Botswana has an overpopulation of elephants and promised to regulate the practice.

His predecessor Khama criticized the decision.

"I have been against hunting because it represents a mentality (of) those who support it, exploiting nature for its own interest that has caused the extinction of many species worldwide," he told AFP in a telephone interview.

He said allowing commercial hunting could "demotivate those engaged in the fight against poaching, who are told to save the elephants from poachers, but the regime is hunting the same elephant and calls it hunting." .

Audrey Delsink, Africa's wildlife director for the global conservation charity Humane Society International, said "Botswanan elephant hunting auctions are deeply worrying and questionable."

"Hunting is not an effective long-term human elephant mitigation tool or a method of population control," he said from neighboring South Africa.

Neil Fitt, who runs the Kalahari Conservation Society in Botswana, said hunting was a new source of income for the country, but he warned that it had to be practiced "ethically and properly."

With un fenced parks and open spaces, Botswana has the largest elephant population in the world with more than 135,000 animals, about a third of the total African continent.

Most of the animals are found in the Chobe National Park, an important tourist attraction.

But elephants invade villages located near wildlife reserves, tearing down fences, destroying crops and sometimes killing people.