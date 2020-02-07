Bob Iger apologizes after Disney forces elementary school to pay a fine for showing that the Lion King and the public are outraged

Emerson Elementary School in Berkeley, California, was only trying to raise money for the school when they showed The Lion King in November 2019. Two months later, they received a notice saying they would be fined for illegally showing the film without a license. .

The school was able to raise $ 800, but a company told him that Disney used to outsource licensing problems called Movie License USA that they had to pay a $ 250 fine.

The OTA president told CNN that they were simply showing a movie that one of the students' parents bought at Best Buy and had no idea that they were breaking the law.

Once the story went viral, many of the public were outraged and criticized the company for going after an elementary school.

A social media user commented on TMZ's Facebook post about the story: ‘I can't believe that Big Ole Disney goes after a small elementary school. How embarrassing! & # 39;

Another added: company Money hungry company. $ 250? You earn more than that on tickets! "

This person asked: "An elementary school, why?"

The indignation returned to the CEO of the company, which made him correct things.

Bob Iger tweeted: ‘Our company @ @WaltDisneyCo I apologize to the Emerson Elementary School PTA and I will personally donate to your fundraising initiative. "

Surprisingly, there were some who found flaws in which the CEO rectified the situation.

A social media user responded: & # 39; So, what about all the Title 1 schools, other PTO / PTA groups and schools that really follow the rules and use their scarce budgets to buy the license and don't Do they earn $ 8,000 for failing? Follow the rules? Will you donate to all those fundraisers? "

Another said: ‘Wow. Way to open the door. Will you now allow everyone to do this? The copyright is copyright. Where will the line be if you choose not to follow the law as written? He said as a bleeding-hearted Democrat who turns out to be a lawyer who looks at the law to provide guidance. "

What do you think of this situation?



