Billy Joe Saunders tells Saul & # 39; Canelo & # 39; Alvarez: Let's see who is the best & # 39; | Boxing News

Canelo KO & # 39; d Sergey Kovalev in his most recent fight

Billy Joe Saunders has reiterated his willingness to travel to fight on the terms of Saul & # 39; Canelo & # 39; Alvarez, but warned that he will not wait much longer and that he could face Callum Smith.

The race to fight Canelo has included the British duo Saunders and Smith, and his patience could still bear fruit after Japan's Ryota Murata failed to close the deal by himself.

"I am prepared for the fight. I have not dismissed myself, I have asked well," said Saunders Sky sports. "I am willing to travel for Cinco de Mayo (May 2).

Billy Joe Saunders owns WBO gold

Callum Smith (R) defeated John Ryder last time

"I can only do so much. I can only offer myself. If you really want to fight, then let's go on, we have 12 weeks."

"If not, Callum Smith and I will have a great fight. A great unification fight."

"I heard that Smith is the favorite, then I heard that I am the favorite. If it doesn't happen, I think Callum and I should fight."

Saunders and Smith are the undefeated super middle champions of the WBO and the WBA respectively.

Mexican superstar Canelo, a 56-fight veteran that includes two classic battles with Gennadiy Golovkin, recently knocked out Sergey Kovalev to add light heavyweight gold to his resume.

But it is likely that his next fight, traditionally scheduled for the Mexican weekend of Cinco de Mayo, will once again be medium or super middleweight.

"I would go to Mexico, if they wish, provided they have a fair square ring," said Saunders. "Let's see who is the best.

"I don't fear any man. If they want to fight, I'm ready to fight."

"I am the WBO super middleweight champion. He is a three peso world champion, not four as he says.

"I wanted to be busy, I wanted to leave in mid-February, but Canelo's fight was mentioned and you have to be patient. If it happens, it happens, if it doesn't, it doesn't."

"The problem is: I've been here before. I've been here twice with Gennadiy Golovkin, I've been here twice with Canelo. These big fights? I've been before and I've seen the carpet thrown (under me).

"So I'm not excited. The only time I get excited is when I put pencil on paper."

Canelo plans to return on the Cinco de Mayo weekend (May 2)

Saunders won his US debut in November

But Saunders patience is running out. He added: "I've waited a long, long time. I'll see (promoter Eddie Hearn on Saturday) and say:" If it's not working, get me another big fight ".

Canelo has defeated five Britons: Matthew Hatton, Ryan Rhodes, Amir Khan, Liam Smith and Rocky Fielding.

Saunders criticized Canelo de Murata's consideration as his next opponent.

"Murata has been defeated by two official opponents. That disappoints fans."

"Let someone enter with Canelo who has the chance to beat him. Someone with the heart of a lion. Someone who will win."

"Save the money. I'd rather go home as the winner than take a plane full of money home."

"I'm waiting for the call."

Smith has the gold of the WBA

Smith told Soccer AM last weekend: "I think everyone is waiting to see who Canelo chooses.

"If it's me, I'd be happy. If not, I'm in a good division, there's a lot of big fights for me, outside of Canelo, so I'm in a good position. It's just sitting and waiting and hopefully, we can order one of The big names.

"The styles make fights. I think I'm a little bad for him. I'm 6 feet 3 inches, I'm much bigger than him, I can hit. As for the style, I'm not ideal for fighting, but I'm not taking anything away from him. & # 39; Canelo & # 39; Alvarez, is a special fighter and is one of the best pound for pound fighters in the world for a reason.

"I would not say that he has avoided me. I simply believe that there is a large list of opponents who want to fight him, so he has the option of many, and he chooses who he wants to fight with. Whoever gets the job takes it."

Smith added that facing Saunders would be "a good domestic fight."

Demetrius Andrade, the WBO undefeated middleweight champion, said after his recent victory: "I'm willing to go up to 168 to fight Billy Joe Saunders in my next fight and that's what I'm looking to do."

Saunders responded through social networks: "You won my vacant title. Nowhere near the world level."

