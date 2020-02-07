Bill Cosby publishes a thank-you note to Snoop Dogg from prison after the rapper tweeted "Free Bill Cosby,quot; and social networks were outraged!

%MINIFYHTML5ecb7a710387a334805652777a74bf2b11% %MINIFYHTML5ecb7a710387a334805652777a74bf2b12%

While many social media users could see where Snoop Dogg came from when he hit Gayle King, when Bill Cosby joined the conversation, he didn't get good answers. In fact, people were quite indignant because they were even publishing in the first place.

As you know, Cosby is currently in prison for sexual assault.

%MINIFYHTML5ecb7a710387a334805652777a74bf2b13% %MINIFYHTML5ecb7a710387a334805652777a74bf2b14%

However, after dragging Gayle King to mention the 2003 Kobe Bryant rape case, Snoop Dogg also decided to show his support, asking that Bill be released!

%MINIFYHTML5ecb7a710387a334805652777a74bf2b15% %MINIFYHTML5ecb7a710387a334805652777a74bf2b16%

In response, the actor who has been sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison wrote a message of thanks to the rapper.

No Snoop: when they took me to my gated community and placed me inside my attic, they didn't win or silence me. It is so sad that successful black women are being used to tarnish the image and legacy of successful black men, even after death. Are these people who need fame, qualifications and / or money? On my behalf, Camille and my family, thank you, thank you and thank you. "

He continued: ‘My sincere prayers are with Kobe and his family, as well as with Michael Jackson and his family. May his legacies live forever. "

It didn't take long for Snoop to answer, writing: amo I love you, Uncle Bill. 🤜🏾🔥💯 ’

As you can imagine, many fans sided with Snoop at first, as it felt inappropriate to mention a dismissed case, especially after Kobe's tragic death.

However, they began to be outraged when the rapper defended Bill Cosby.

Not only that, but they were also confused about why Cosby was allowed to be on social media in prison!

Ad

Here are some of his reactions: "Idk, you need to hear this, but adding,quot; Free Bill Cosby "to your Kobe defense is doing the opposite of what you think he is doing. Out here looking fucking stupid." / "When Bill Cosby dictates a tweet from prison to defend you, you're probably on the wrong side …"



Post views:

3