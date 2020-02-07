Bill Cosby criticizes Snoop Dogg for beating Gayle King

%MINIFYHTML7f6f1a73d3b60266a3f3025dfe63deab11% %MINIFYHTML7f6f1a73d3b60266a3f3025dfe63deab12%

WENN / Dennis Van Tine

Bill Cosby, who is in prison for his conviction of sexual assault, apparently finds out about the rapper's post and quickly sent love to Dogg through Instagram and Twitter.

Up News Info –

Gayle king received so much rejection by the Kobe Bryant questions during an interview with the former WNBA star (National Women's Basketball Association) Lisa Leslie on "CBS This Morning." She was criticized for asking about the trial for violation of the NBA legend, and among the critics were Snoop Dogg, 50 cents and Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie)

On Thursday, February 6, Dogg turned to his Instagram account to destroy King and Oprah Winfrey. "Did he pretend a ** micheal Jackson (sic) s ** t to tarnish his name with them lying to ** children and here she is with a known rapist smiling and laughing," the rapper wrote next to a photo of Oprah and Harvey Weinstein "F ** ku and Gayle. Free bill Cosby."

%MINIFYHTML7f6f1a73d3b60266a3f3025dfe63deab13% %MINIFYHTML7f6f1a73d3b60266a3f3025dfe63deab14%

<br />

%MINIFYHTML7f6f1a73d3b60266a3f3025dfe63deab15% %MINIFYHTML7f6f1a73d3b60266a3f3025dfe63deab16%

Bill Cosby, who is in prison for his conviction of sexual assault, apparently learned about the post and quickly sent love to Dogg through Instagram and Twitter. "Snoop: when they brought me to my gated community and placed me inside my attic, they didn't win or silence me," he wrote on his own.

"It is so sad and disappointing that successful Black Women are used to tarnish the image and legacy of successful Black Men, even in death. Do these people need fame, qualifications and / or money? In my name, Camille and my Family, thank you, thank you and thank you. My sincere prayers are with Kobe and his family, as well as with Michael Jackson and his family. May his legacies live forever, "he continued writing before adding hashtags of #ThankYouSnoopDogg, #BetOnBlackLegacy and #StopTearingDownBlackMen among others.

<br />

The message was well received by Dogg, who again posted the massage on Instagram. "I love you, Uncle Bill," he said.

Meanwhile, Gayle addressed the scandal on his Instagram page. "I'm mortified. I'm embarrassed and very angry. Without knowing it, my network put a clip of a very broad interview, totally out of context, and when you see it that way, it's very jarring." It is jarring for me. I didn't even know anything about it, "he said in a video.

Honoring Bryant as "warm and friendly," the station insisted that there will be "a very intense discussion" between her and the network. "I wanted you to know exactly where I came from and how I feel, and let everyone know that you don't want to disrespect him … I thank you for listening."