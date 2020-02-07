Beware of digital populism | Data

%MINIFYHTML4bea1323cbf3749358e81c1debbec09b11% %MINIFYHTML4bea1323cbf3749358e81c1debbec09b12%

This year, more than 60 countries will hold elections, and all will face a similar threat: populist parties and movements that use data analysis companies to help them amplify their message, connect directly with the population and expand their support base.

In recent years, right-wing populists have taken power in several countries, from Brazil to Hungary and the Philippines. Coinciding with the rise of populism, data analysis companies, such as Cambridge Analytica, Aggregate IQ and others, They have been perfecting techniques to quantify the behavior of voters to influence their votes.

%MINIFYHTML4bea1323cbf3749358e81c1debbec09b13% %MINIFYHTML4bea1323cbf3749358e81c1debbec09b14%

While the expansion of the reach of right-wing populism through the work of such companies certainly worries the future of democracy and human rights, there is another form of populism that is even more dangerous, since it pretends to be above the categories policies. from left and right all together: digital populism.

%MINIFYHTML4bea1323cbf3749358e81c1debbec09b15% %MINIFYHTML4bea1323cbf3749358e81c1debbec09b16%

To identify digital populism, it is first necessary to understand why and how populism itself has returned to political arenas worldwide. On 21S t century, populism has emerged as a reaction to the transformation of politics in the technocratic management of public affairs.

In the last 30 years, democratic elections throughout the West focused mainly on promoting bipartisan coalitions that could delegitimize both left and right ideologies, as well as the very notion of "opposition." This was done to obstruct the alternatives to neoliberalism. Against these technical coalitions out of contact, responsible for an unprecedented increase in social and economic inequality, populism offers to return politics to the people.

Populism, as the famous political philosophers Ernesto Laclau and Chantal Mouffe explain, is not an ideology but rather a political strategy "capable of articulating identities,quot; and gathering "different demands in opposition to a common enemy."

The emotions gathered by the right and left populists are radically different: fear of foreigners, rooted in hatred and indifference, on the one hand, and the hope of a better future through more justice and equality, on the other. For right-wing populists, such as the leader of the French National Rally Marine Le Pen and the president of the United States, Donald Trump, the enemy of the people are certain subcategories of the same people, such as immigrants and minorities. Meanwhile, for leftist populists, such as US Senator Elizabeth Warren and Spanish leader of Podemos Pablo Iglesias, the enemy of the people is not immigrants but economic elites, that is, the large transnational corporations, such as Facebook, that Warren plans to break.

Although the neo-liberal establishment continues to discredit and ignore the difference between right and left populisms, there is no doubt that populism is a necessary dimension of democratic politics and that the strategy aligns particularly well with today's distributed information technology.

What different populist tensions have in common is the direct relationship they claim to have with people. In the past, populists relied on traditional means to connect with people, but social networks now allow them to transmit their messages directly to people and even interact with them. This use of social networks is common among right and left populists.

This is where digital populism differs from traditional right and left populism. Not only does it use digital platforms to allow politicians to communicate with the electorate, but it also bases its political program directly on the power of social networks and its manipulation potential.

This is the case of the Five-Star Movement anti-establishment in Italy, which in just 10 years has managed to become the largest party in the country. Openly populist in its stance against the elitist and closed Italian political system, the party is atypical in its horizontal organization and its flexible ideology.

The party is the vision of a digital marketing specialist who believes that the Internet has made obsolete traditional political parties and the organizational model of democratic politics. The Five Star Movement was founded not only by comedian Beppe Grillo, as many believe, but also by IT specialist Gianroberto Casaleggio, who once directed a web consultancy firm. Although Casaleggio passed away in 2016, the firm continues to offer strategic consulting services for online positioning under the direction of his son and other associates. The leader of the UK populist Brexit Party, Nigel Farage, who was among his most successful clients, described Casaleggio as a "genius,quot;.

Convinced that political parties were no longer necessary in the Internet era, Casaleggio dreamed of replacing parliaments with an online democracy where citizens could decide for themselves. In his books, he foretold a "world in which no one would need to delegate more, as a consensus on efficient smart solutions would have been achieved thanks to the wisdom of online crowds." Casaleggio's goal was not simply to attack the professional political class out of touch as other populists do, but also to begin the "disintermediation,quot; of democratic institutions.

He promulgated this disintermediation through the online platform Rousseau, where 100,000 registered members vote on various political issues related to the decisions of parliament and the Five Star Movement.

Last year, for example, the platform put the parliamentarian immunity of former right-wing Interior Minister Matteo Salvini to an online vote when a group of judges requested Senate permission to investigate him for kidnapping immigrants using state power. According to Rousseau, his voters chose to preserve Salvini's immunity, a result consistent with the wishes of the party leadership at that time.

However, a few months later, in another vote on the online platform, members of the movement seemed to overwhelmingly support the formation of a new coalition between the Five Star Movement and the center-left, once again, a result that pleased the party leaders. When this coalition government came to power, it forced Salvini to face an investigation.

The radically different results of these two votes, as well as many others, have raised suspicions that the votes on Rousseau are being manipulated. Timely, only Casaleggio's son has access to voting records and the identities of individual members.

Digital populism, like openly ideological populism of the right and left, claims to give politicians who support it the opportunity to have a direct relationship with people. But it combines the manipulation of fear used in right-wing populist strategies with the hidden manipulation of private data, which makes it much more sinister. This explains how the results of the votes on the platform can be contradicted so often.

The Five Star Movement will soon vote for a new leader on this platform, as its leader Luigi Di Maio resigned as party leader in January and the party suffered a significant defeat in the regional elections from Emilia-Romagna and Calabria A few days later.

The use and manipulation of data in politics have already damaged democracy throughout the world. We have seen this in the overwhelming success of right-wing populist campaigns led by Trump and Brexit supporters. However, the way the Five Star Movement uses data is much more dangerous than anything we've seen before. The Trump and Brexit campaigns separated at least formally from the companies that executed their data strategies. The Five Star Movement and Rousseau, however, are the same.

For a movement based on the idea of ​​participatory democracy, the fact that a single person possesses all the data used to supposedly show people's wishes raises serious concerns about transparency. Although the five star movement seems to be the only In the example of digital populism that has emerged to govern a nation, voters around the world should be alert to similar threats.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.