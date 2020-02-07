Ayushmann Khurrana answers 6 quick questions for Filmfare

%MINIFYHTML1957d395b0b8a0869339459fadb012a911% %MINIFYHTML1957d395b0b8a0869339459fadb012a912%

Considered as the King of Content, Ayushmann Khurrana is everything a star should represent. Charming, witty, talented and aware, this actor has pushed the envelope for his teammates when it comes to assuming scripts that are entertaining and talk about a socially relevant topic. The handsome boy met Filmfare for a quick chat recently. He answered six questions for us, from issues related to personal life to professional decisions. Scroll and enjoy …

1. A habit of yours that irritates your wife Tahira Kashyap more?

That I am immersed in my work mainly. When I have free time, I'm just thinking of a script or something. So she wants me to just take a break sometimes. I even want a break right now. I'm still thinking what to do next?

2. Anything you still tease or intimidate your brother Aparshakti?

He is very impulsive. His first passion is football. He is more passionate about sports than acting.

%MINIFYHTML1957d395b0b8a0869339459fadb012a913% %MINIFYHTML1957d395b0b8a0869339459fadb012a914%

3. A strangest suggestion you were given about acting?

Not to become an actor. I still remember that after Roadies I talked to this production person. It was as if he wanted to go to Mumbai to be an actor. He said: "Ek aur ghar barbaad,quot; (laughs).

%MINIFYHTML1957d395b0b8a0869339459fadb012a915% %MINIFYHTML1957d395b0b8a0869339459fadb012a916%



4. Which of your character's reel problems would be your worst nightmare?

a) Mudit erectile dysfunction of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

b) Pretend to be a blind man only for Andhadhun money.

c) Or lose your hair and get bald from your Bala movie.

I don't have insecurities, so nothing is a nightmare. Hmmm … let me think. It is Andhadhun. Of course, you're really faking it. You are making a life of mourning. That is the biggest nightmare.

5. What scares you the most: reviews, box office numbers or a big clash of Bollywood movies with yours.

Box office numbers and reviews.

6. Although now everyone wants to work with you, name a director who doesn't mind sending text messages to work.

Zoya Akhtar.