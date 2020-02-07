Attention: why football coaches need mental health skills | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML492d0707d41cc311386c3e307c574b8f11% %MINIFYHTML492d0707d41cc311386c3e307c574b8f12%

Trent Alexander-Arnold has paid tribute to the management of Jurgen Klopp's men, saying: "He knows when to hug someone and help him in difficult times."

Current soccer coaches and coaches understand mental health problems better, but there is still work to be done, says Leon McKenzie.

Speaking before the weekends of the Heads Up campaign on football (February 8/9 and February 15/16), former Norwich and Crystal Palace striker McKenzie says that a key part of man management is Understand the problems of players outside football.

McKenzie retired from football in 2013 after an 18-year career, which began at Palace in the 1990s and ended shortly after a suicide attempt and serious injury problems.

He subsequently reinvented himself as a successful boxer, and of his 11 professional fights, McKenzie won eight, including a fight against Ivan Stupalo for the international super middleweight title.

In an exclusive interview with Patrick Davison of Sky Sports for the Heads Up campaign, McKenzie talks about what led him to his suicide attempt, offers advice for young players and teammates, and why it is important to control the injured. .

I was about to leave life …

McKenzie's career ended shortly after a suicide attempt and serious injury problems.

McKenzie talked about the circumstances that led to his suicide attempt after an injury with Charlton in 2010 …

"In Charlton in 2010, I was flying in a particular training session. I was flying through the wings and I broke my hamstring. I was bottling things for many months, unconsciously thinking that I couldn't stand much more, and that I didn't have A lot of fighting in me.

"I entered the treatment room, got into bed and cried. What caught my attention on that particular day was to see my teammates and staff go by. Nobody came in.

"It was interesting for me; it wasn't because nobody cared, but as human beings, we have this reticence; if you see a man crying, that's awkward for us. Really, all I needed was for someone to ask if I was OK, It's so simple, it wasn't right.

"I went back to my hotel. I called my mother, but what she didn't know was that she was about to leave life."

& # 39; Mental health is part of man's management now … & # 39;

Prince William says that football can encourage more conversation about mental health, before a new initiative launched by his campaign 'Heads Up'

McKenzie believes that some managers are showing mental health skills and says it's as simple as asking a player how his life is going out of the game …

"Many managers and coaches are acquiring a greater understanding of man management. It's more about being a coach now, what that person does in the field."

"The managers and coaches are now looking at the gestures, the management of the men is improving, you take away a player, you ask him how he is doing, how things are going outside football. Those simple questions give the player the confidence to trust him. coach,quot;.

"If you are with them most of the days, then you will begin to know their characters, and when the characters change it can mean that things are happening outside the field. As a coach, it is your job to realize that. I know there are many of coaches and managers who do that. "

& # 39; Retirement is a vulnerable issue … & # 39;

Leon McKenzie, seen here scoring against Man Utd in 2005, retired from football in 2013 after an 18-year career.

McKenzie believes that there are many assumptions about retirement, and that the mental cost it can have on players is often ignored. Here, he also insists that players must have an early retirement plan …

"You love doing something for several years, and when they take it away from you, you don't have control of what you love, and all you have control is trying to get fit, and not always getting where you were before. That It is psychologically harmful.

"Fifteen percent of soccer players actually choose to retire. I was at 85. I was not prepared to retire. You find many athletes who have to retire from an elite sport, and if they are not ready to enter something new, many athletes They won't do much during the first years.

"For me they are the most important years, because you can go to a dark place, without knowing what is happening, because everything changes, your routine changes. You are not going to train, with these jokes, things are not presented to you. Now you are in the real world.

"What we should also be careful about is the vulnerability that can arise when a child, which could be the & # 39; next big thing & # 39 ;, has an injury. Where will his mind be? That is what we have to Look after once they leave football.

"Many athletes tend to discover that pain comes a lot. Pain is numbed by addiction. Drugs, gambling, alcohol. These things are harmful if they can't deal with life's circumstances."

