Atlanta Nene housewives confirm that Bravo is firing her – hire a lawyer!

There have been rumors for months that Nene Leakes is being fired from Bravo's Real Housewives Of Atlanta. Nene was suspended for 3 episodes this season, and she appears less and less in each episode.

And now Nene has gone out publicly. saying that the network is trying to remove it from the program.

Bravo has been accused of doing this in the past, especially older women in Real Housewives franchises. Recently Bravo let Vicki Gunalvson and Lisa Vanderpump, two of the oldest housewives franchises, go. Nene is 51 years old.

Here is Nene confirming that Bravo is discreet and is taking her out of the program. When two fans mentioned him, Nene confirmed his fears.

But don't expect Nene to be fired and leave the show without fighting. Nene recently hired attorney Lisa Bloom, known for fighting hard (and publicly) for her clients.

Here is Nene announcing that Lisa is his lawyer: