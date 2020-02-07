Art Basel cancels the Hong Kong fair due to the outbreak of coronavirus | China news

After weeks of speculation, Art Basel, one of the most prestigious international art fairs, has canceled its Asia edition in Hong Kong due to public health concerns surrounding the outbreak of the coronavirus, hitting the festival that has resisted a Tumultuous year in the semi-autonomous region.

With 241 exhibitors in a row, the show was scheduled for March 19 and 21 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center.

Art Central, another art fair in Hong Kong that coincides with Art Basel, has also been canceled.

"The decision to cancel Art Basel Hong Kong was extremely difficult for us. We explored all other possible options before doing so, gathering advice and insights from many gallery owners, collectors, partners and external experts," said Bernd Stadlwieser, executive director of MCH Group , the Swiss-based company behind the show, in a statement.

"Unfortunately, the sudden outbreak and rapid spread of the new coronavirus radically changed the situation."

Coronavirus death in Hong Kong, as China admits & # 39; deficiencies & # 39;

The statement cited several factors that informed the decision, including health problems.

As the world number exceeds 29,000 cases with 638 deaths, mainly in mainland China, fears about the new mysterious virus are shaking Hong Kong, and the number of cases in the Chinese territory increased to 24 infections and one death, he said. on Tuesday.

Hong Kong and the Philippines are the only places outside of mainland China that reported the death of an infected patient.

The sores are queuing out of stores in Hong Kong, as the city faces a shortage of masks, schools are closed until at least March and museums close indefinitely.

The decision was only a matter of time after the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency, says Meg Maggio, director of Pekin Fine Arts, a contemporary art gallery and art consultancy based in Beijing and Hong Kong.

"I was waiting for him, we were all waiting for him," says Maggio. "They really didn't have many options."

The cancellation also occurs amid growing travel restrictions to and from mainland China, one of the main actors of Art Basel.

While Hong Kong has not gone as far as many airlines and countries to cancel all flights from mainland China, it has imposed a mandatory 14-day quarantine on anyone arriving from the mainland.

With thousands of people arriving from mainland China every day, Carrie Lam, the city's leader, has been criticized for not closing the border completely, which caused the strike of thousands of public health workers to demand a sealed border.

While many flight restrictions to China exclude Hong Kong, some airlines are beginning to cancel flights to the territory, including United Airlines and American Airlines. Hong Kong's flagship airline, Cathay Pacific, asked its 27,000 staff to take three weeks of unpaid leave in the coming months while facing the outbreak.

Art Basel was already under pressure since the eruption of prodemocratic protests since June. Although millions took to the streets and months of demonstrations, there was still a "show (must) go,quot; attitude, says Daphne King Yao, director of Alisan Fine Arts based in Hong Kong.

But in January, the galleries began to get cold, with three dropouts and 15% of the exhibitors accepted an offer to reduce the size of their stands, which would reduce their financial commitment, reports Financial Times.

Two dozen high-profile participating galleries had also written a scathing letter to Art Basel in January for what they saw as a poor response to political unrest, ArtNet news reports.

In addition to many indications that people would not attend the fair, the letter said "many of our artists are not willing to show their work at the fair,quot; because the threat of Chinese control in Hong Kong is not "consistent with their central belief in freedom of expression. "

Last year's show attracted 88,000 visitors.

The cancellation is unprecedented. The last time Art Basel canceled a fair was in Miami two months out due to the September 11 attacks.

Art Basel said it remains committed to Hong Kong and will present its next edition next year from March 25 to 27, 2021.