Are they the biggest threat of the Toronto Raptors Milwaukee Bucks in the East? The | NBA News

The Milwaukee Bucks currently lead the NBA with 44 wins and have won each of their last three having lost only one in 10.

At this time, they look untouchable at the top of the Eastern Conference, and yet, lurking behind them is a side of the Toronto Raptors with a winning streak of 12 games.

Having lost the current MVP Kawhi Leonard during the summer, last season's NBA champions have challenged concerns about their ability to act without him.

Pascal Siakam has led the response with an average of 23.7 points per game in his 40 outings so far this season, followed by 19.7 Kyle Lowry and 7.3 assists per team.















1:45



The Raptors continued their good streak beating the Indiana Pacers 119-118 on Thursday. See the highlights here



Former Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger has backed the Raptors as the closest Bucks challenger.

"For me, it should be Philadelphia as the biggest threat (for the Bucks)," Joerger said.

"They are the best built to handle it with its size on the front line and the ability to change and protect. But it just isn't (the 76ers), so I go with Toronto."

"(They have) corporate knowledge and experience. Marc Gasol is a big part of that, he needs to be free of injuries."

NBA All-Star Game 2020: Team LeBron vs Team Giannis



"They have boys who have played together for a while, they play the right way and they also have a small chip on their shoulders. They all ruled them out with Kawhi (Leonard) dating."

"They have had an excellent season and Nick Nurse will be a candidate for coach of the year. So I take Toronto."

















1:19



The highlights of the Orlando Magic's visit to the Boston Celtics in week 16



Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics have won five straight games in the middle of a season in which players like Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have shared the responsibility to score, with the three averaging at least 20 points per game.

While Brad Stevens' men have claimed themselves as a worthy competition in the East, the Philadelphia 76ers are in sixth and a losing streak of four games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo lost 36 points when the Bucks beat the 76ers on Thursday 112-101 after having lost 121-109 in the Christmas Day showdown between the two sides.

Philadelphia beat the Los Angeles Lakers 108-91 at the end of January, but has seen its visitor record drop to a sad 9-19.

Former Ball State University coach Ron Thompson has favored the Celtics over the Raptors as the Buck's most notable threat, in addition to mentioning the lack of identity as a key issue for Philadelphia.

















2:34



Highlights of the Philadelphia 76ers' visit to the Milwaukee Bucks in week 16 of the NBA season



"The reason I say Boston instead of Toronto is that, when you take a guy like Kawhi Leonard, who was the center of things, it takes time for that adjustment to be made," Thompson added.

"Boston seems the most prepared, the most mature. They know who they are."

"When I look at the (Eastern Conference contestants), I look at Boston as an organization and they know what they are going to do in the final part of the season."

"When I look at Philadelphia, night to night, I wonder if they know who they are."

