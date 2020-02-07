Anthony Joshua said by Kubrat Pulev: "I will arrest you in front of your own fans,quot; | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML09cfe8a95e2e79d8c89531388109eb0211% %MINIFYHTML09cfe8a95e2e79d8c89531388109eb0212%

"Calm down champion, I see that you are very worried about fighting away from home and you're absolutely right,quot;

















1:05



Joshua is in talks to face Pulev next at the new Tottenham Stadium

Joshua is in talks to face Pulev next at the new Tottenham Stadium

Kubrat Pulev warned Anthony Joshua that he is "ready to come to London,quot; to "destroy,quot; the heavyweight world champion.

Negotiations to end Joshua's next fight have depended primarily on location: the preference of the IBF champion, the WBA and the WBO is a return to the UK after two overseas fights in 2019, and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium He has become the "favorite,quot; to organize a fight in June.

But Pulev has made fun of Joshua, saying: "Calm down champion, I see that you are very worried about fighting away from home and you are absolutely right, haha!

Live Fight Night Live

Joshua was scheduled to face Pulev in 2017

"But rest assured that if necessary, I'm ready to come to London and catch you in front of your own fans!

"Until then, tell Mr. Hearn not to go ahead, we still don't have a deal!"

Promoter Eddie Hearn said Thursday that an agreement to confront Joshua against his mandatory IBF challenger was "very close."

"We have received offers from the Far East, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Turkey," said Hearn Sky sports news.

"It has made it very clear, I want to go home. I want to box in London later. I have been to Madison Square Garden, I have been to Saudi Arabia, bring me home. Forget the other offers, bring my home.

"He wants to fight in London in June. We are about to make that happen now. Spurs is the favorite and that is what he asked me to do. We will deliver him for him."

4:39 Eddie Hearn revealed that he received a "huge,quot; offer to organize a fight between Anthony Joshua and the winner of the Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury fight in Saudi Arabia Eddie Hearn revealed that he received a "huge,quot; offer to organize a fight between Anthony Joshua and the winner of the Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury fight in Saudi Arabia

Bulgarian Pulev has only lost to Wladimir Klitschko in 29 fights, but since then he has defeated Hughie Fury and Derek Chisora. He was initially scheduled to face Joshua at the Principality of Cardiff Stadium in 2017, but he retired injured.

Oleksandr Usyk is Joshua's other mandatory challenger, but he is behind Pulev in the queue, so he is expected to fight Chisora ​​before receiving his title shot.

"It seems that Usyk against Chisora ​​is almost there. It will take place a few weeks later than planned," Hearn said.

He added that "the terms seem to agree,quot; for Dillian Whyte to fight Alexander Povetkin.

"It's a great summer of boxing for fans of the fight in the UK," said Hearn. "Directed of course, the biggest star in the sport, he finally returned to his home in London in June."

On Saturday's bill at Sheffield, live at Sky Sports Sand Starting at 7 pm, Kid Galahad fights against Claudio Marrero in a final qualifier for the IBF featherweight title, Terri Harper challenges the WBC super featherweight title against Eva Wahlstrom, heavyweight Dave Allen returns and Kell Brook fights with Mark DeLuca.