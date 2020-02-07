Anna Wintour reveals the way & # 39; cunning & # 39; of her father breaking her with her boyfriend

WENN / Mario Mitsis

When Kendall Jenner asked her about her worst date, the editor-in-chief of Vogue remembers taking her to meet her father, who "never showed any interest in my boyfriends," and never saw him again after that.

Anna Wintour He has been sincere about how involved his father was in his love life. When asked Kendall Jenner On her worst date, the editor-in-chief of Vogue has long spilled beans at the moment when her father made her cleverly separate from her boyfriend.

The 70-year-old fashion guru participated in a special Valentine's edition of "Go Ask Anna" when the question was presented. In response, he recalled: "In terms of my worst date, in the 70s I was very, very interested in a young man who was a writer of very activist tendencies, and they always arrested him and went to jail. And get a lot of negative press."

"My father, who was a newspaper editor and never showed any interest in my boyfriends, asked me if I could meet him," he continued. "So we had an extremely awkward exchange, but in the end my father said to the young man: & # 39; I know you are interested in politics. Would you like to go to the United States and cover the next election campaigns? & # 39;"

Charles Wintour's daughter shared: "And, of course, he was surprised and immediately said yes, that he left the next day and never saw him again." At the conclusion of his failed romance story, he congratulated his father for being "quite cunning."

In the question and answer session, Kendall also questioned Anna about her best date. Answering the question, he initially joked: "Hello, Kendall. I will only answer this question if you agree to give me your answers to exactly the same question the next time I see it, which will be shortly."

The mother of Charles Shaffer, 35, and Bee Shaffer, 32, continued saying: "In response to my best date, I have to choose to go to the theater with my daughter or go to a tennis match with my son." ".

In another part of the video, Anna named her two best options for the Oscar 2020 films. "The farewell"Y"Parasite"In addition, he offered advice to someone asking about" a good gift you can give someone for Valentine's Day when you just start dating. "He suggested:" You might want to think about cooking dinner for them. "