Andy Richter resolves divorce with separated wife Sarah Thyre

The actor known as Conan's lifelong buddy O'Brien announced his separation from his comedy actress/writer wife in April 2019, four months before filing for divorce.

Funny man Andy Richter He is officially single again after signing a divorce agreement.

The "Elf"actor, known as night television presenter Conan O & # 39; Brienlongtime companion, announced his separation from the comedy actress / writer Sarah Thyre Last April (2019), and judicial proceedings began in August.

The terms of their division have now been finalized, although specific details have been kept secret, according to The Blast.

The couple married in 1994 and shared the son William, born in 2001, and the daughter Mercy, born in 2005.