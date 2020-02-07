Andy Richter and his ex-wife Sarah Thyre settle their divorce

Andy Richter fans know that he and his wife, Sarah Thyre, announced that they were going to suspend their 25-year marriage in April 2019. The news was somewhat surprising, considering they had been together for so long.

A new report on page six announced that the couple has finally achieved the terms of their divorce. The Blast was the first to report that it is not clear how former partners will divide their assets and finances, but it is very clear that their romance is over.

As previously reported, Richter and Thyre revealed that they were canceling their romance in separate publications on social media last year. Both parties dropped a statement revealing that they would separate, and also their feelings towards her.

According to Page Six, Richter and Thyre have two children together, including their 12-year-old daughter, Mercy, and their 18-year-old son, William. They married for the first time in 1996.

Todd Malm reported last year in April that the couple dropped the sad news on their Twitter accounts. Both parties declared that they would do everything in their power to be parents of their two children in a friendly manner and also to maintain a "loving friendship."

Sarah said on her Twitter that she and Andy were going to work hard for the sake of their children. As most know, Andy is perhaps the most famous for his work alongside Conan O'Brien, even in The Late Show, Conan, and TBS " Conan too.

The star also had a voice acting concert in the Madagascar franchise. Andy's time in the entertainment industry has lasted for decades, since the 1993 television movie, The positively true adventures of the supposed murderous mom of Texas cheerleaders.

In 1993, he began working closely with Conan O'Brien intimately. The couple has worked together in approximately 1,247 episodes. Since then, Andy has worked on many different television shows, including Black-ish, corporateY Final space.

Ad

Despite their separation, Andy and Sarah have remained consistent in their views towards the Writers Guild of America against the Association of Talent Agents.



Post views:

3