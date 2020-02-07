Andrew Wiggins fits Warriors better than D & # 39; Angelo Russell, says Steve Kerr

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Andrew Wiggins is a "better positional fit,quot; for the franchise than D & # 39; Angelo Russell.

Russell was acquired by the Warriors in a firm and exchanged with the Nets in July after Kevin Durant's departure for Brooklyn as a free agency. Golden State then handed the guard over to the Minnesota Timberwolves before Thursday's exchange deadline.

In return, the Warriors acquired the Wiggins wing, the 2014 No. 1 general draft pick, which is expected to eventually complement All-Stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

"We know that Andrew is a better positional candidate for us than D & # 39; Angelo, just since Steph and Klay will return for next season, hopefully before that, in Steph's case," Kerr said.

"So it's a good positional fit, athletically, now it's a matter of putting Andrew up to date with what we like to do and really trying to have an impact on him regarding our process and how we like to do our business and how he can Help you improve and how you can help our team improve.

"That will be a team process these next two months, along with helping to grow and develop younger players."

Kerr added: "To be perfectly blunt, the adjustment was questionable when we signed (Russell). No one questioned it.

"When you already have Steph and Klay and you add a dominant guard on the ball, you can rightly question the adjustment. That was one of those reasons why the commercial rumors began before the season began, and I think D & # 39 ; Angelo got it before he signed the contract. "

This season, Wiggins has been averaging 22.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

As for Russell, he has landed with his fourth team in his fifth NBA season. The All-Star will now join their friend Karl-Anthony Towns in Minnesota.

"I've been watching from afar, and up close, the boat that Karl has been driving here for years," Russell said Friday. "The players come and go from here. I guess they didn't appreciate the situation here or whatever, but looking at a distance I knew I could help Karl. I've never played with a dynamic player like him." "

Russell has averaged 23.6 points, 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game in 2019-20.