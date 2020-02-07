Andrew Conway of Ireland distrusts the Josh Adams of & # 39; world class & # 39; in the draw in Wales | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLe49f6b0f487e9abfad87d8890caac37e11% %MINIFYHTMLe49f6b0f487e9abfad87d8890caac37e12%





Josh Adams scored a & # 39; hat-trick & # 39; last week in the victory of Wales over Italy

With an initial position in the Irish team, Andrew Conway will have to get used to facing the best in the business.

The 28-year-old has had to wait in recent seasons, fighting for a constant initial role. However, Keith Earls' injury has opened the door and is looking to make the most of it.

On Saturday, the end of Munster will participate in a personal duel with the Welsh steering wheel Josh Adams, and there is no illusion about the scale of the task in question.

"(It's a) hard work for me. He's a world class player," said Conway of Adams. "Looking at him for Worcester in recent years, he is first class, strong friend, he knows how to find the line. He is aggressive and meets many requirements."

"I will keep moving forward in the analysis and see what your preferences are."

Conway will seek to place a marker in the early stages

Of course, the additional benefit of the Andy Farrell regime for Conway is that the team is named on Tuesdays, so it has a longer advantage in the game to prepare.

"I definitely prefer it," said Conway, when asked about the previous announcement. "It makes everyone clear. It just makes things easier, makes conversations easier when you interact with boys, and I interact with Robbie Henshaw at age 13.

"We are having conversations since Monday, instead of a Tuesday or, sometimes, even a Thursday. So I think it is a definite benefit, having as much clarity as possible."

Farrell has put his own stamp on the configuration, after replacing Joe Schmidt

Farrell's charges will need as much time as they can to prepare for the challenge that will come on Saturday afternoon.

"They are Grand Slam champions, they were in a semifinal of the World Cup," said Conway. "The boys who have been playing for Wales for a long time know what they bring, they are really consistent. They will seek to change things a bit without moving away from what makes them a strong team."

"We know what will come, they are called test tests for a reason. They will evaluate you mentally, physically, emotionally, everything. It all depends on each individual. Once you feel that Robbie is prepared and Jordan (Larmour) is prepared, then there is When you're in the money

"Last week was a difficult game. We believe that will help us, we believe we have had a proper test match this week and it will be at a level."

"It will not always be perfect.

"As a first step after the World Cup, I'm happy with what it was."

It all depends on each individual. Conway knows he has his role to play

Now that the 28-year-old has secured a starting shirt, he will not give up without fighting.

"There is serious competition (for initial positions)," he warned. "Earlsy is coming back from the grumpy knee, Dave Kearney is breaking him when he is playing for Leinster and there are boys who are not on the team that are brilliant players. I am happy, but you cannot be very happy when you are starting.

"You want to put your hand up and try to be one of the best players on the field consistently. It's great to have the opportunity to do so."