Andre Iguodala exchanges a victory for the Miami Heat but not a home run | NBA News

By running a multiplayer exchange to acquire Andre Iguodala, the Miami Heat have saved money and improved their list. But his decision two offers the former MVP of FInals a two-year, $ 30 million contract that prevents the exchange from being a home run.

In the period prior to each negotiation deadline, there are some names noted that are expected to be negotiated somewhere. But we can not realistically anticipate where they will go.

In the case of Iguodala, formerly of the Memphis Grizzlies, it had long been suspected that he would go somewhere. Memphis acquired Iguodala in the summer of Golden State Warriors defending champions, who gave Memphis a first-round pick to take on their contract.















Steve Smith, Wes Wilcox, Sekou Smith and Tom Penn share a discussion on how the Miami Heat could reorganize their list with veterans and young players



Memphis was expected to be near the bottom of the NBA standings, and the convention maintains that universally respected veterans such as Iguodala are free from such teams in the last year of their contracts if they wish.

Iguodala did not want to play for Memphis, and he did not, staying away from the team throughout the season so far in a mutual agreement since the Grizzlies sought to change it to another franchise, one that is more competitive.

But it was not expected until the last days before the deadline that the team would be the Miami Heat.

However, it is the Heat of which he is now a member. Treated in Thursday's great activity, Miami traded Justise Winslow, James Johnson and Dion Waiters to Memphis in exchange for Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill. A late amendment to the agreement saw Johnson go to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who sent veteran Gorgui Dieng to Memphis. Draft selections, draft rights, and novice scale contracts are not included. It was a direct exchange of veterans for veterans, only one of whom is a young veteran.

Justise Winslow rises to the basket against Memphis



That young veteran is Winslow, and getting it is the reason why Memphis made the deal. Although he has fought a lot against injuries during his early NBA years, Winslow also has a versatile game. He basically played as a shipowner for the Heat last season, doing it in a hybrid style along with Josh Richardson and (when he was healthy) Goran Dragic, but he finally handled the ball a lot in the midfield offense.

And although he also showed that he needed a smaller player next to him with a lower center of gravity and a greater ability to separate and collapse a defense, so he was more a secondary or tertiary ball handler instead of a primary one, the The fact that Winslow can do these things while standing 6 feet 7 inches and also plays a good defense and ends athletically, which means that it sounds great with the modern idea of ​​the NBA to advance the game.

In a list of Memphis that also presents Brandon Clarke and Jaren Jackson Jr, and that has Ja Morant on hand to do all the half-court creation, it will fit very well on the defensive side and diversify the offensive offer.

However, facing it in this way and obtaining something of tangible value in exchange for Iguodala has cost Memphis. Specifically, it has cost them money. A lot of money. Waiters is in the books for $ 12.65 million next season, Winslow will cost even $ 13 million and Dieng will receive almost $ 17.3 million.

















The presenter of the handles Tas Melas and the expert Channing Frye analyze the exchange of the Miami Heat by Andre Iguodala.



Memphis has already made it clear that they do not intend to keep Waiters, and Dieng's role as a great reserve man will be small, so they will essentially pay all this money just to face Winslow. And taking into account that so far he has not been able to take the field consistently at any time during his career, it is a great price on a whim, especially when it is considered that lacking a high-volume and high efficiency exterior shot, Winslow It is also missing what is now considered the main skill.

Simultaneously with the signing of Dillon Brooks in an extension, Memphis has now committed $ 54 million to that quarter of players, money that otherwise would probably have been a maximum limit.

Instead, now, it seems that the Heat will have salary space and flexibility to work. The fact that Miami has been able to change so much salary in this way and at the same time obtain some useful players for their short-term playoff aspirations makes this agreement, in theory, a great victory for them.

They were not using Johnson and Waiters, who had been burned for the good faith they had initially earned as redemption projects, and could not use Winslow because he was always hurt.

Iguodala in regular season action for the Warriors



Instead, Miami should receive strong contributions from Iguodala veterans, a sporadic but energetic combination of defense and volume shots from Crowder and potentially a few minutes from Hill, who resumed his career this year as a reserve forward for Memphis.

Saving a large amount of money on top of that (both Crowder and Hill have expiring contracts, and the Heat was also able to save some luxury tax money this season in the process) mark boxes in the short and medium term without seeing anything really significant Be outgoing.

Save money, improve and lose nothing in the long term, except for a young veteran striker who was no longer consistent with the makeup on his list and whose concerns about injuries never seemed to be mitigated. Sounds good.

However, there are many reasons to suspect that by signing Iguodala simultaneously to a considerable extent, the Heat may have already scrapped some of those gains.

Given that Iguodala has not played in this season, we cannot easily make an assessment of the player he is currently. In the best case, what we can do is look at the player who was more recently. In his last season with the Warriors in 2018-19, Iguodala was once again a productive and versatile player as he always has been, but what was not was a $ 15 million player per year. Since the two-year and $ 30 million extension he signed with Miami, that's what he will now be paid, at least for next season (the second season of the extension is a team option).

















6:04



Sekou Smith of NBA TV evaluates the acquisition of Andre Iguodala by the Miami Heat of Memphis Grizzlies.



Iguodala at his best won the MVP prize of the NBA Finals despite not averaging two digits in the score, due to his versatile contributions at both ends, particularly in defense. Large, tough, intoxicating and committed, you could put it against anyone, from the base to the front, and it could contain them better than your other options, being particularly useful when defending LeBron James in that series. He was a vital contributor to a perennial contender and his massive level of respect in the league is a testament to that.

However, Iguodala is also now 36 years old, and has been declining in recent years. In and out of alignment with minor injuries that are normal in the course at this age, Iguodala has also lost some of that offensive effectiveness. Although he is still a useful cutter and an additional pin, the abilities to transition and finish in the basket are diminishing, and he was never a particularly good external shooter. That same speed also limits the defensive clashes in which he can excel, and although he was still good in any measure, he was no longer great.

Although the past informs the future, it is not the same, and any new contract must be about future performance instead of what happened before. And it would seem that Miami has given Iguodala a contractual representative of the player it was in 2016, rather than a realistic evaluation of the player that will be from 2020 and beyond.

Even if he only plays 50 games next season, he will remain valuable as the super-Rodney McGruder in the postseason, and therefore, exchanging for him makes a lot of sense in a team that is now competitive and with the urgency of winning, considering his photo of the salary cap, construction of the list and the age of its president, Pat Riley.

But a $ 8-9 million player will now get $ 15 million. Iguodala will still make intelligent defensive plays, score some and help with cohesion at both ends, and Crowder's contributions should not be overlooked, but neither will it be a needle, and the best value for Miami in the exchange could come from The financial ramifications.

And if that is the case, then the extension will be harmful rather than useful.

If that was the price of doing business, that is, if Iguodala refused to inform if a simultaneous extension is not granted, which is the kind of power that such universal recognition can grant a player, then maybe that was enough fair.

Jae Crowder's powers to the brim against the Clippers



Once the incorporations of Waiters, Johnson, Hill and Crowder to the agreement were announced, and it became clear that Miami was saving a lot of money and obtaining three taxpayers for the price of one, the agreement went from questionable to logical.

However, if they could make the deal without the extension, thus freeing up the flexibility of the salary cap to play in the free agency / trade market or give Danilo Gallinari that third year and the simultaneous extension he wanted, they would have had a home run.

As things stand, Miami is now at second base, in the scoring position, but needs some luck to get home.

