Ambassador of the United Kingdom in Tehran returns after arrest amid protests | News

The UK ambassador to Tehran returned to Iran after his departure last month after a brief arrest by Iranian security forces, which fueled speculation that he might not return.

"I recently returned from London to Tehran. This was an important trip that was planned some time ago," Rob Macaire said in Farsi in an Instagram video posted Thursday, noting that he met with the UK Foreign Minister and others. Senior officials during their trip. .

Macaire was briefly arrested last month, which Iranian officials said was due to an illegal demonstration that took place amid public anger over Iran's late admission that his army shot down a Ukrainian plane and killed all 176 on board.

The ambassador said he had attended a vigil for the victims of the accident and London said his detention was a violation of diplomatic conventions.

Iran's Foreign Ministry called Macaire, who has been in office since 2018, to complain about the incident and the judiciary called it an "undesirable element," state media reported.

A leading Iranian Muslim hardline leader said at that time that expelling the ambassador would be the best option, and warned that, otherwise, loyal supporters of a murdered general in the United States drone attack in Baghdad last month "I would cut it into small pieces."

Tensions in the Middle East increased in January after the United States killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, which led to Iran's missile attacks on US bases in Iraq.

Iran said a missile accidentally hit the Ukrainian plane.

The friction between Tehran and Washington has been building since 2018 when President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from a six-nation nuclear agreement in which Tehran agreed to curb its nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of most sanctions.

Iran announced in January that it would abandon the limitations to enrich uranium, taking a step back from the 2015 nuclear agreement, but would continue to cooperate with the UN nuclear control agency. He says he has never pursued the development of nuclear weapons.

Macaire said in the video that the United Kingdom wants to use the dispute resolution mechanism in the multilateral nuclear agreement with Iran to find a way forward and that Brexit will not affect its commitment to the agreement.

Last month, the United Kingdom, France and Germany activated the dispute settlement mechanism, which amounts to formally accusing Iran of violating the terms of the agreement and could lead to the re-imposition of UN sanctions lifted under the agreement.

Iran said last month that it could waive the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) if European countries refer it to the UN Security Council on the nuclear agreement.

The 1968 NPT has been the basis of global control of nuclear weapons since the Cold War.