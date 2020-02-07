All the details about the outstanding manicures of Harry Styles

If you ever wanted a sign of the times, look Harry Styles& # 39; nail.

"One thing we will see more in 2020 is for men to express themselves through nails," celebrity nail artist. Jenny Longworth He told PopSugar in a recently published interview, and his very famous client is certainly helping to pave the way. After all, the beloved interpreter awarded the Brit is known for both his neutral gender style and his successes. And, in the course of his years in the spotlight as a soloist, the Only one direction Alum has made outstanding nail polish a distinctive part of its unique aesthetic.

While there are few things more fun than nail art, there is still a method for manis. As Longworth shared with PopSugar, the 26-year-old man likes the color under his cuticles.

"Harry always has a good eye for color, and we tend to gravitate toward the same kind of,quot; muted "tones," Longworth said.