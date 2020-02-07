Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are ready for a wedding in December

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating since 2017 and now, almost two and a half years later, the couple is supposed to get married. Ranbir and Alia, according to the latest reports, have focused on the month of December to become a man and wife this year. The couple was last seen at the wedding banquet of Ranbir's cousin, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, and they entered with RK's mother, Neetu Kapoor, fanning the rumors of their impending wedding as well. Alia has become a regular at RK's residence and is often seen relaxing with her family.

Recently, she also went to New Delhi with Ranbir when Rishi Kapoor was admitted there. According to the latest news, Alia and Ranbir will get married in December this year and their families have already sent invitations to save the date to their loved ones. Well, we are very excited to see these two talented people get married, and you?