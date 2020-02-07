According to reports, the Chinese doctor who broke the news about the coronavirus disappears from the disease

%MINIFYHTML8a822951794de54eeb2303436d89046e11% %MINIFYHTML8a822951794de54eeb2303436d89046e12%

TSR Health: China is upset after the doctor who broke the news of the coronavirus died after contracting the disease. Apparently, he was seen as a "whistleblower,quot; throughout the country, as the authorities did not believe the virus existed.

According to CNN, Li Wenliang died of the virus at Wuhan Central Hospital, where he worked. People are not happy, as there have been many contradictory statements about their unfortunate condition and the severity of the virus.

"Our hospital's ophthalmologist, Li Wenliang, unfortunately became infected with coronavirus during his work in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic," the hospital said in a statement. "He died at 2:58 in the morning on February 7 after attempts to resurrect were unsuccessful."

Dr. Li was among several Chinese citizens who were arrested for spreading the news about the virus. He reportedly warned health specialists about the spread of a virus "similar to SARS,quot; in Wuhan. Apparently he did not disseminate any false information, but city officials were trying to minimize the severity of the outbreak and its risk to the public.

In December, Li reportedly published in his group of alumni of the medical school in the Chinese WeChat courier application that seven patients from a local seafood market had been diagnosed with a disease similar to SARS. He also said they were quarantined at his hospital in Wuhan.

Dr. Li was one of several doctors selected by the police for trying to report the deadly virus in the first weeks of the outbreak, which reportedly made more than 28,000 people sick and killed more than 560.

Early on Thursday night, several state media reported that Li had died, which caused a fuss in Chinese social networks. After hours of confusion, Wuhan Central Hospital issued a statement saying that Li was still alive and in critical condition. They also added that they were "trying to resuscitate him."

If you or someone you know begins to feel any symptoms similar to coronavirus, doctors encourage you to see a doctor as soon as possible!