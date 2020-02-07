According to reports, Prince William and Prince Harry are talking after their tense relationship

Prince William and Prince Harry are solving things, Entertainment Tonight has learned. The publication, through its sources, states that the royal brothers are now speaking much more after a tense period in which they temporarily suspended communications.

A source who spoke with the media said that the two princes really love and love each other much more than the media have revealed. There have certainly been some problems and conflicts between them, but for the most part, their balance has improved.

As previously reported, Meghan and Harry, in March of last year, divided their homes with William and Kate Middleton. The royal royalty members knew that the move was approaching because William was destined to have a different house to prepare him to take the place of the Queen.

The insider said that the movement mentioned actually did a lot for their relationship because they no longer had to resolve business disputes. Harry and William have surprisingly different ideas for what they want in the future, but they also have important roles in the family, so the complicated relationship lied.

That said, the source said, the rest of the members of the royal family were still disappointed to hear that Meghan and Harry resigned from their high positions. In addition, Meghan shared that she and Harry would divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

The source explained that Meghan and Harry caused some surprise when they announced their proposal in public. However, the royal family still wants Meghan and her husband to enjoy their lives and do what makes them happy.

After their departure was revealed, William and Harry released a joint statement in which they denied they were fighting, however, multiple sources and people who spoke with publications have claimed otherwise. In any case, Prince Harry and William vehemently denied the claims in their joint document.

Another source explained that the decision to leave the royal family was not easy for either party, especially Harry, who still has a lot of love in his heart for his family.



