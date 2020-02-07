A victory in court for the pipes but the debate continues

This week’s decision by the Federal Court of Appeals to reject a challenge to the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline brought celebration to the Alberta government, a sigh of relief in Ottawa and outrage at the indigenous groups that went to court, as well as Many environmentalists. .
It is undoubtedly an important step in the plan to expand the pipeline between Alberta's oil sands and an oil port near Vancouver, a project that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government considered so important that He bought the pipeline from its American owners to make it happen. But the unanimous decision of the three judges is unlikely to be the last word on the divisive plan.
The program confronted the province of British Columbia, where the government fears a possible disaster over the increase in oil tankers, against neighboring Alberta, where Prime Minister Jason Kenney declared the potential of the pipeline to open Asia as a market for the vital vital. Canadian oil It has also divided indigenous groups among those who fear its effects on drinking water and traditional lands and those who see economic gains from it. And something caught in the middle is Mr. Trudeau, who has always argued that Canada needs a strong energy industry to develop a carbon-neutral future.
For the defenders of the pipeline project, the decision was their second consecutive legal victory. Last month, the Supreme Court of Canada He dismissed a claim by the British Columbia government that he had the right to restrict Alberta's oil flow to its territory.
This was also the second time that indigenous groups went to court to argue that the federal government had not properly consulted them in the pipeline. In 2018, the Federal Court of Appeals agreed that the government had not done its duty.
This time, however, the court decided that the last round of consultations met its evidence.
What exactly makes a consultation with indigenous peoples meaningful or reasonable? To find out, I spoke with Gordon Christie, a law professor at the University of British Columbia, whose studies include indigenous land consultations and rights.
"The fact is that I think it is impossible to specify," he told me.
However, the appeals court, after previous decisions, was clear about one thing. The government is not obliged to follow what indigenous groups request, not even, ultimately, to obtain their consent.
"The jurisprudence is clear in that although indigenous peoples can affirm their intransigent opposition to a project, they cannot tactically use the consultation process as a means to try to veto it," the judges wrote.
One of the indigenous groups involved in the case, the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, has said that it can now go to the Supreme Court of Canada. But Professor Christie said that because the ruling carefully followed the previous judgments of the Supreme Court, the case may not even have a hearing.
"I had difficulty finding something you could point out and say that the law has not been applied correctly," he said.
However, he found that much of the decision was worrisome in terms of relations between Canada and its indigenous peoples. Among other things, he reopened the thorny issue of who speaks for indigenous peoples when it comes to the land: their hereditary chiefs or their elected band councils? Professor Christie, of Inupiat and Inuvialuit descent, believes that they are the bosses, this decision and others suggest otherwise.
More generally, this month the government of Mr. Trudeau must approve or reject a large oil sands project proposed by Teck Resources, which is opposed by both indigenous groups and many environmentalists. Low oil prices and investor indifference may mean that the Canadian $ 20.6 billion Frontier project will never be built. However, the regulatory status of the plan has acquired great symbolic importance for people on both sides of the energy debate.
And Professor Christie added that while the decision of the Federal Court of Appeals can be good news for the energy industry in the short term, its broader effect on indigenous relations can be corrosive.
"The only thing I would predict for the future is that things will get more murky and tense," he said.
