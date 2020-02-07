A victory in court for the pipes but the debate continues

This was also the second time that indigenous groups went to court to argue that the federal government had not properly consulted them in the pipeline. In 2018, the Federal Court of Appeals agreed that the government had not done its duty.

This time, however, the court decided that the last round of consultations met its evidence.

What exactly makes a consultation with indigenous peoples meaningful or reasonable? To find out, I spoke with Gordon Christie, a law professor at the University of British Columbia, whose studies include indigenous land consultations and rights.

"The fact is that I think it is impossible to specify," he told me.

However, the appeals court, after previous decisions, was clear about one thing. The government is not obliged to follow what indigenous groups request, not even, ultimately, to obtain their consent.