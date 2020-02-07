A "refugee child,quot; of Onetime faces the extreme right of Austria

VIENNA – Alma Zadic is nervous about being too close to the row of large windows in her office. Since becoming Austrian justice minister, the threats have been relentless. "A bullet is reserved for you," said a recent one. Hours after swearing last month, Ms. Zadic received police protection.
Daughter of Bosnian refugees and a member of the progressive Green Party, Zadic entered politics three years ago with a clear goal: to fight against a far-right ascendant.
Now, she is accused of defending policies that were codified by the extreme right in previous years to keep people like their parents out of the country.
Simply put, that is the moral dilemma faced by the liberal Greens in favor of Austrian refugees by joining forces with the conservatives of Chancellor Sebastián Kurz. The Greens have replaced the far-right Freedom Party as minor partners in the government and can put climate change on the political agenda. But they are also becoming complicit in Kurz's far-right immigration policy.
No one personifies this faustic pact other than Mrs. Zadic, the Austrian Prime Minister with a migrant background. ("A migrant foreground,quot; corrects me. "It is the first thing I see of myself,quot;).
Call her AOC of Austria: as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the superstar Democratic representative of New York City, Ms. Zadic is intelligent, winning, young and idealistic, and has a proudly scripted identity ("Bosnian-Austrian,quot;).
Her story is, in many ways, a modern fairy tale: a refugee girl excels at school, rises quickly in her career, is elected to Parliament and becomes a member of the cabinet at age 35. Many have made it a goal for others.
“Now foreigners get ministerial positions. The fall of Austria " He mocked a Twitter post.
"Why don't we put a terrorist in charge of National Security?" Another scoffed.
The price of entering the government was high, both personally and politically, Zadic admitted in an interview one recent afternoon. But the price of not going to the government, of giving the field to the extreme right again, would have been much higher, he insists.
"It makes a difference who is in the government," said Zadic.
Mrs. Zadic knows it firsthand. She was a teenager in 2000, when the Freedom Party first joined a conservative government under the charismatic and anti-Semitic Firebrand Jörg Haider. Other European capitals froze diplomatic ties with Vienna, while their parents, both engineers, feared they could be deported.
"I was still young but I could feel it," he recalled. "I know my parents were worried and had specific fears about what would happen to us."
In her current capacity, as Ms. Zadic says, her mandate and that of her party is not only to promote a long overdue green agenda in this small Alpine nation, but to resist the currents of populism and safeguard fundamental rights.
The way he walks the tightrope will be, in many ways, the story of this awkward coalition, which is being closely watched in neighboring countries, especially in Germany, where the next government will also almost certainly be a coalition of conservatives and greens
.
Critics warn that the Greens run the risk of becoming a fig leaf for the Kurz right-wing agenda. In the government program, a modest carbon tax on air tickets and public transport subsidies adds to the scarf ban for girls up to 14 years, deportation centers and a controversial new form of "detention of security "for asylum seekers, an Ms Zadic measure once called,quot; authoritarian "backlash.
"You won't get something like that in Germany," said Annalena Baerbock, co-leader of the Greens of Germany, briefly.
As for Ms. Zadic, even friends feel in conflict: "She has an impossible mission," said Stephanie Krisper, legislator for the Neos centrist party.
For Ms. Zadic it's more complicated than that.
"In opposition, we could have written the most beautiful idealistic proposals and would not have gone anywhere," he said.
Kurz won 37 percent of the votes, the Greens only 14, he said. Among the votes cast for Mr. Kurz's party and the Freedom Party, Austria still has a conservative majority.
"We will do our best," he said.
Former competitive volleyball player and physical trainer, Ms. Zadic has a lot of resistance. In opposition, it was one of the most stubborn criticisms of Mr. Kurz and his far-right coalition partners. She attacked the far-right interior ministry for a incursion into the country's intelligence service. When other countries stopped sharing intelligence with Vienna for fear of leaks to Russia and extreme right-wing extremists, Zadic expressed concern about "Austrian security,quot; in Parliament.
A lawmaker from Mr. Kurz's party interrupted her at that time: "You are not in Bosnia!"
"I was trying to devalue what I was saying based on my origins," Zadic recalled.
The screams were frequent, and she learned to ignore him. But sometimes it hurts. In those brief moments, she would no longer feel like Dr. Zadic, the consummate politician, but as Alma, the refugee. The other.
Ms. Zadic was born in Tuzla, an industrial city in the northeast corner of Bosnia-Herzegovina that was the site of a famous 1995 massacre during the Balkan wars. He was seven years old when the war broke out and 10 when his family fled to Vienna.
It was 1994 and she found herself as the only non-Austrian in her class. She remembers the many moments of kindness that her family experienced in Vienna. But there were also other moments. The humiliation he felt when a teacher tore a sheet of mathematical problems from his hands, saying, "You can't do that anyway."
That day she said she understood something about how she was seen in her new home country. The message, he said, was: "You are different."
These childhood experiences helped boost a powerful momentum that led her to study law first and, years later, to change a lucrative legal career for public service. Being perceived as different makes people vulnerable, said Zadic. It makes them dependent on the impartiality of the rule of law.
He studied law in Vienna and obtained a Fulbright scholarship for a postgraduate degree in law at Columbia University in New York and, back in Vienna, a doctorate in human rights law. She did an internship at the International Court of Justice in The Hague before becoming a successful lawyer at an international firm in Vienna.
Part of his resilience is owed to New York, where he says he made peace with his own identity.
"The people were Italian and American, or Mexican and American and it was totally normal," he said. "It was a great revelation."
"For years I had problems with this question:" Am I Bosnian or Austrian? "In New York I learned that I can be Austrian, Bosnian and European at the same time."
Back in Austria, as a successful lawyer in an international firm, her experience vanished. But as soon as he decided to enter politics, in the summer of 2017, he returned with force.
A headline of a national newspaper of that year is still engraved in his memory. "They called me a,quot; refugee child, "he said.
"I had been in Austria for 25 years, I was a lawyer, I had a PhD, I was neither a refugee nor a girl and I realized: this is what still defines me," he said.
And not only on the far right.
After Ms. Zadic joined the government, her green colleagues bothered her by celebrating her as the "Muslim Prime Minister,quot; of the country.
"No one today asks:" Are you a Protestant or a Catholic? "" Zadic said. "In a secular state, it should not matter at all what religion you have, if any, and where you were born while you are ready to work in your country."
The constant assumption that she is a Muslim exasperates Mrs. Zadic, who says she is an atheist. Yes, there are Muslims in his extended family, he said, but there are also Christians and Orthodox. His parents and grandparents, who grew up under communism in the former Yugoslavia, were not religious either, he said.
However, Ms. Zadic knows that she is a powerful role model for girls and boys of migrant origin in the country, many of them Muslims.
"When I was in school, it was unthinkable that someone like me could become a minister," he said.
Last month, when he visited his former school in an ethnically mixed district of Vienna, a group of children at the bus stop shouted: "Alma! Alma!
"I don't want to let you down," said Zadic. "I don't want to disappoint Austria."
Christopher F. Schuetze contributed reports from Berlin.
%MINIFYHTML7b28c6488fe7a069c35a2a9207d2f8df17%