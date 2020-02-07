A "refugee child,quot; of Onetime faces the extreme right of Austria

VIENNA – Alma Zadic is nervous about being too close to the row of large windows in her office. Since becoming Austrian justice minister, the threats have been relentless. "A bullet is reserved for you," said a recent one. Hours after swearing last month, Ms. Zadic received police protection.

Daughter of Bosnian refugees and a member of the progressive Green Party, Zadic entered politics three years ago with a clear goal: to fight against a far-right ascendant.

%MINIFYHTML7b28c6488fe7a069c35a2a9207d2f8df13% %MINIFYHTML7b28c6488fe7a069c35a2a9207d2f8df14%

Now, she is accused of defending policies that were codified by the extreme right in previous years to keep people like their parents out of the country.

%MINIFYHTML7b28c6488fe7a069c35a2a9207d2f8df15% %MINIFYHTML7b28c6488fe7a069c35a2a9207d2f8df16%

Simply put, that is the moral dilemma faced by the liberal Greens in favor of Austrian refugees by joining forces with the conservatives of Chancellor Sebastián Kurz. The Greens have replaced the far-right Freedom Party as minor partners in the government and can put climate change on the political agenda. But they are also becoming complicit in Kurz's far-right immigration policy.