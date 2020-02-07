A moment of thanks for RuPaul's SNL promotions

RuPaul has done so much as a host of Saturday night live and the episode was not even aired at the time this article was originally published.
The Emmy-winning host of RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race make SNL history being the first drag artist to be the host of the comedy series of long-term sketches and in two promotions Ru serves comedy. In a video posted in early February, Ru and Cecily Strong fag that they walk towards Saturday night live Studies is fantastic.
Once in the study, the two meet Beck Bennett who is celebrating the leftover pizza from the host of the previous program, J.J. Watt.
"What is a J.J. Watt, baby?" Ru asks.
In the second promotion, RuPaul appears dragged along Kate McKinnon and it really seems that the two Emmy winners are having the best time of their lives together.
"Ru, I have to say: you are the most beautiful woman I have ever seen," McKinnon tells the host.
"And you … you're right," says RuPaul.
"Oh my God," McKinnon whispers before raising his arms triumphantly.
See the two teasers for the RuPaul host Saturday night live over. In addition to hosting RuPaul & # 39; s Drag RaceRuPaul also stars AJ and the queen on Netflix Endurance race returns Friday, February 28 on VH1.
"With each new generation of queens, the RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race the revolution continues to drive culture, "RuPaul said in a statement when the new cast was announced." And as more and more new viewers discover the program, the phenomenon continues to open hearts and minds with love, laughter and many things. "
Justin Bieber is the musical guest in the episode on Saturday February 8 Saturday night live. This is his third appearance on stage.
Saturday night live airs on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT, on NBC.
