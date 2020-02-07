A moment of thanks for RuPaul's SNL promotions

RuPaul has done so much as a host of Saturday night live and the episode was not even aired at the time this article was originally published.

The Emmy-winning host of RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race make SNL history being the first drag artist to be the host of the comedy series of long-term sketches and in two promotions Ru serves comedy. In a video posted in early February, Ru and Cecily Strong fag that they walk towards Saturday night live Studies is fantastic.

Once in the study, the two meet Beck Bennett who is celebrating the leftover pizza from the host of the previous program, J.J. Watt.

"What is a J.J. Watt, baby?" Ru asks.

In the second promotion, RuPaul appears dragged along Kate McKinnon and it really seems that the two Emmy winners are having the best time of their lives together.