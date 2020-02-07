A man from New York hits an Asian woman in the subway – he says & # 39; B * tch sick & # 39; !! (Coronavirus crime)

A man from New York City is being accused yesterday in social networks of committing a hate crime against an Asian woman in the New York subway. This may be the last of a series of anti-Asian violence that has occurred worldwide, since the spread of Coronavirus.

Here is the video: the warning contains violence

The video, which lasts less than 20 seconds, shows an Asian woman with a mask running towards a black man. The man seems to be in a physical confrontation with another person, when the Asian woman confronts him.

The man then hits the Asian woman and tells him not to touch me. He also seems to call the Asian woman a "sick bitch."

Asians around the world face an increase in hate crimes against them, as many blame China for the spread of the coronavirus.

MTO News contacted the New York police department, and has not received comments on what action, if any, they are taking as a result of the alleged attack.

