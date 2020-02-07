A.J. Hinch comments on the theft of Astros posters: five answers to key questions

A.J. Hinch issued an extensive mea culpa this week for not preventing Astros players from stealing posters in 2017. Remorse arose in an interview with Tom Verducci of the MLB Network that aired Friday night.

%MINIFYHTMLc978ebaf6dfc96c07d2acc96e3eb4cb211% %MINIFYHTMLc978ebaf6dfc96c07d2acc96e3eb4cb212%

"The right is right and the wrong is wrong, and we were wrong," he said of his actions and those of the players.

Hinch repeatedly said he failed as a leader. "I still feel, and I will always feel, responsible as the man in the front," he said.

MORE: Altuve, Bregman dance questions about the theft of posters

He confirmed that he tried to convey his opposition to the plan by twice breaking the monitors inside the Minute Maid Park that players used to intercept signals. The players then transmitted the signals to the batters through various means, including hitting a trash can. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred wrote in his report on the theft of posters that players told him they would have stopped if Hinch had told them directly to do so.

"I should have had a stronger interaction (with the players) at the right time, which would have been correct when I found out,quot; that the theft of posters was taking place, said Hinch, who was suspended by Manfred for the 2020 season and then fired by Astros owner Jim Crane.

Hinch addressed a series of key Verducci questions about theft of posters. Here are your answers to five of those questions.

Hinch wouldn't say that the 2017 Astros World Series championship was contaminated

"It's a fair question and people will have to draw their own conclusion," he said. He added that he hopes the talent of the players will eventually prove "that it was not so."

"Unfortunately, we opened that door as a group and we may never know," Hinch added. "Unfortunately, no one can really answer that question. I can't determine what advantages (the Astros got) or … what exactly would have happened otherwise, but we did it ourselves."

For the first time, A.J. Hinch talks about the Astros investigation. Watch Tom Verducci's full session with the former manager on Friday at 6pm ET at MLB Tonight. pic.twitter.com/EBIRDmHGFJ – MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 6, 2020

Hinch denied that players used whistles to transmit signals against the Yankees in the 2019 FTAA

"We weren't," Hinch said. "When I sat on that podium (at Yankee Stadium and addressed the accusation), I'm going to defend this group of players, and that's my job, and that's how I felt. I didn't like the question line. It was awkward. I left. firm ".

Hinch was less direct about whether Astros players used buzzers inside their shirts last year

"We were investigated for three months and the commissioner's office conducted an investigation as thorough as anyone could imagine. I know (Manfred) mentioned the emails and texts and messages, and I believe him," Hinch said. MLB announced that it found no evidence that players used bells.

Hinch regrets that complainant Mike Fiers felt he had to make it public

"I wish I had an environment and a culture that was better for him to have come to me in real time and I wish I had done better to get that push that maybe I needed help, to get that push to make better leadership decisions, so I I focus on that, "Hinch said. He did not refer to whether Fiers was right in revealing the plan to the media; Many players have criticized the actions of Fiers.

Hinch wants to drive again

"I think it will be up to other people to determine whether or not I am the right person," he said, "but I love directing. I love players. I love competition … I love being in the competition." central cover of that wheel that makes everything turn. "