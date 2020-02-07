A.Drones develops a new Centauro heavy-duty unmanned ground vehicle – Defense Blog

A. Drones, a leading Ukrainian supplier of robotic tactical systems, is developing the new unmanned heavy-duty land vehicle capable of transporting a payload of up to 500 kg.

The new robot, called Centauro, is an unmanned tactical land vehicle of multiple utilities. It allows several mission profiles, from mule to forced protection and surveillance, using a variety of modular loads. Capable of acting in dangerous or hard-to-reach areas, the Centauro provides security for assembled and disassembled forces, increases operational efficiency and keeps them out of danger.

The Centaur off-road tactical logistics platform transports up to 500 kg lb of supplies, equipment or materials. It can easily maneuver accurately in confined areas, contributing to a lighter and more effective ground force.

A characteristic of the vehicle is tight simplicity and high structural reliability. And the most important feature is modularity, which provides multifunctionality.

The Centaur can be used as a "mule,quot; of cargo to deliver equipment and ammunition, to evacuate the injured, as a mobile fire point and as a carrier for an unmanned aircraft tied in a firefighting version.

Like drones, the Centaur has a fully digital architecture / control network and communications system that provides high resolution video transmission with minimal delay. The network architecture allows a grouping of vehicles to work in a unified network, interacting with each other, as well as with drones. In addition, to control in case of the operator's eye contact with the Centauro, a miniature control panel has been developed for the hand of an operator.