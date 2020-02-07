55 fascinating facts about Chris Rock

28. 2004 & # 39; s Chris Rock: never scared He was nominated for two Emmy Awards and contains his classic "Marriage is not for you."

29. Overall, he has been nominated for 19 Emmy Awards and won four, including writing honors for his HBO series The Chris Rock show, a combination of comedy and political, social and cultural comments, which took place between 1997 and 2000, and its 2008 special Chris Rock: Kill the Messenger.

%MINIFYHTML82dacd81c8b5758b91b5f962e72410da11% %MINIFYHTML82dacd81c8b5758b91b5f962e72410da12%

30. When he won his Emmy by The Chris Rock show in 1999, he insisted on the stage: "Conan has the best show, really. I do 13 shows a year, 100 years ago … so, Conan, you should have done it, but I'll take it." Conan O & # 39; Brien, sitting there in the audience, may have agreed.

31. Rock described Oprah's style in 2002 as "half rapper, half preacher. My grandfather was a preacher, and when I'm talking to an audience, I'm doing the same as him, giving people a new perspective on their lives. "

32. However, he said GQ in 2017, still invoking the comparison of preachers, "comedians have a harder concert. It's hard to bomb as a preacher; people definitely wait until the end and say," That guy was boring. "And there's a book. I wish there was a comedy book that I could refer to. "