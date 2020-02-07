50 Cent hits Gayle King after mentioning Kobe Bryant's farewell rape case while talking about his "complicated legacy,quot;

%MINIFYHTML4baeb5e95cb0b6241b13ed6c524748f011% %MINIFYHTML4baeb5e95cb0b6241b13ed6c524748f012%

After Snoop Dogg called Gayle King to mention the Kobe Bryant rape case in 2003 during an interview, now it's 50 Cent's turn to do the same! This is what the rapper said in a new post!

As you know, during your interview & # 39; CBS This Morning & # 39; With Kobe's friend, Lisa Leslie, Gayle brought to the discussion the case of sexual assault dismissed by the basketball legend and it seems that many people thought it was disrespectful and unnecessary after their tragic death on January 26.

%MINIFYHTML4baeb5e95cb0b6241b13ed6c524748f013% %MINIFYHTML4baeb5e95cb0b6241b13ed6c524748f014%

Therefore, 50 Cent, who is known for never avoiding confrontation, retained nothing when he hit her.

%MINIFYHTML4baeb5e95cb0b6241b13ed6c524748f015% %MINIFYHTML4baeb5e95cb0b6241b13ed6c524748f016%

A post was a recording of the interview and, deep down, you can hear that the rapper gets angry when Gayle mentions his legacy and says: "It's not complicated."

Obviously frustrated, he adds: ‘You just said he was ruled out! So how would you see it, Gayle? How the hell would you see it, b *** h? & # 39;

In the caption, 50 added: ‘What is this? Hope someone helps me understand why they keep doing this. Let's talk about this. & # 39;

As mentioned earlier, 50 is not the only one who called the famous interviewer.

Snoop Dogg also posted a video of his reaction, saying: "Gayle King, you're out of your pocket for that shit." Pocket out What do you win with that? We expect more from you Gayle. Don't you go with Oprah? Why do they attack us all? We are your people You don't come after Harvey Weinstein, asking those questions dumba **. Funky doghead b *** h. How dare you try to burn the reputation of my house boy, punk motherf **** r. Respect the family and go back, b *** h, before we come to look for you. "

Ad

In response to criticism, Gayle issued a statement in which he encouraged people to watch the entire interview and not take anything he had said or asked out of context.



Post views:

two