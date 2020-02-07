50 Cent ends the fight with Wendy Williams, but still forbids her parties

%MINIFYHTML1b79b553985009297ec66ba7b82aeeb811% %MINIFYHTML1b79b553985009297ec66ba7b82aeeb812%

It all starts after the 55-year-old television personality sends the rapper and actor a little love while talking about Isaac Wright Jr. in an episode of his homonymous talk show.

It seems that 50 cents He is really trying to stay true to his words. The rapper and actor went to social networks on Thursday, February 6 to declare the end of his enmity with Wendy Williams after the latter sent him some love in a recent episode of his homonymous talk show.

He shared a clip of the episode that saw Wendy arguing about Isaac Wright Jr., who was unjustly sentenced and sentenced to life imprisonment. She said at one point: "Her story is being told, it's being produced by my friend and my co-star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the legendary 50 Cent is producing her story for ABC." With a heart with his hands, the 55-year-old woman added: "Isaac, I honor you and 50, I love you."

Fiddy seemed to be baffled by the sudden shout, as he wrote in the caption: "How the hell did this happen. Okay, I'm not going to argue with Wendy anymore, that was nice." However, that does not mean that their relationship has completely changed because he later added: "But she still can't show up for my parties and s ** t. LOL."

Fiddy and Wendy were fighting for a long time. Last year, the "Power"Star roasted the TV host for coming to his pool party without being invited and declared that he had kicked her out of the party. However, Wendy then denied being kicked out of the party and revealed that she only came there for her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., could share a moment with Snoop Dogg For his birthday.

She said in an interview: "So I stopped and all we see are police and ambulances, and I said, & # 39; Ok & # 39 ;, and it was about 10 thick. I knew 50 were going to be there, but I was only there to see Snoop. To say, "Look, my boy is now 19 years old. Let's take a selfie. "I was there to see Snoop and leave."