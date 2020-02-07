50 Cent and Wendy Williams finally make amends after she gets mad at him on their show: "50 I love you,quot; – Look at her answer!

Has it finally happened? Are 50 Cent and Wendy Williams burying the ax after such a long fight? So it seems!

The talk show host not only promoted a program the rapper is producing, but Wendy even went so far as to talk about the "legendary,quot; 50 Cent and say he "loves,quot; it.

In response, he called it "nice!" What's going on here?

It seems that Wendy was the one who wanted to make peace with 50, so instead of hitting him or something, he went to kill him kindly and it worked!

To commemorate Black History Month, he spoke about Isaac Wright Jr., who was unjustly sentenced to life imprisonment in 1991.

However, during his time behind bars, he began studying law, appealed his case and ended up winning.

In 2017, Isaac began practicing law in New Jersey and Wendy mentioned that “ his story is being told, it is being produced by my friend and my co-star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the legendary 50 Cent is producing his story for ABC & # 39;

Is this day the opposite? Because nobody would actually label 50 Cent as Wendy Williams "friend,quot;!

Judging by all her speeches and insults thrown at her on social networks, anyone would think that she is far from that.

But that wasn't even everything! The host continued to address the rapper directly, adding: "Isaac, I honor you and 50, I love you."

He even smiled and made a heart with his hands when he said that, surprising the spectators.

Obviously, it was an olive branch that surprised 50 himself.

After so many years of cruelly dragging her and making fun of her online, 50 published that section of her show and wrote in the title: & # 39; ow



